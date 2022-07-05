Educators who need a hand with school supplies for the upcoming school year may be in luck.
Stonewater Roofing is now accepting applicants for its #ClearTheList contest for the 2022-23 school year.
This contest, in its fourth year at Stonewater, is for a few lucky teachers and educators to win all of the school supplies they will need for the upcoming school year.
The #ClearTheList movement started as a social media phenomenon. School districts simply cannot keep up with the demand and that unfortunately means that teachers are purchasing supplies for their students and classrooms out of their own pockets. Many educators started relying on the kindness of online strangers, posting their wish lists and sharing the registries on social media with the #ClearTheList hashtag. The campaign soon turned into a viral sensation.
This will be the company’s largest school supply drop ever, hand-delivering books, games, pens, stickers and much more. The entrants can range from elementary to high school and can be from anywhere in the Dallas-Fort Wort area to Marshall.
Once the winners are chosen, employees from Stonewater Roofing will be hand-delivering overstuffed boxes of school supplies to the teachers on various days before the new school year begins.
To enter, applicants must submit a short video stating why they, or the person they’re nominating, deserves to have their Amazon Classroom Wish List cleared.
Submissions can be sent via the Stonewater Roofing website at www.stonewaterroofing.com/clearthelist and any further questions about the contest can be directed to marketing@stonewaterroofing.com.