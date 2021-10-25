Annual Calling Conference encourages ETBU students to become disciples

East Texas Baptist University hosted its seventh annual Calling Conference on Wednesday Oct. 2, for ETBU students who are drawn to vocational ministry. The conference provided students with a deeper understanding of identifying and pursuing their callings with opportunities to learn from experienced ministry professionals.
The conference is intended for students who feel drawn to vocational ministry, but also provides an opportunity for students who may feel drawn to ministry but are still unsure of their future career goals.
This event consisted of a chapel service and a luncheon that consisted of a panel of guests, this allowed students to challenge their “inner calling”.
“I really liked the way Dr. Guarneri specified the different ways God calls you and that not everybody is going to receive a big moment,” ETBU student Audrey Blaha said. “He really opened my eyes to the idea that God doesn’t call the equipped, but he equips the called.”
“I am looking for ways to further my calling in my occupation. I really want to do counseling, so the calling conference is helping me understand specifically what my calling is. I am learning how I can use it in my profession.”
Dr. Guarneri, Senior Pastor at Calvary Baptist Church in McAllen and speaker of the event, had the chance to address the ETBU student body during the University’s weekly chapel service, where he encouraged them to think of themselves as disciples, no matter their chosen profession.
“Jesus doesn’t go to the best synagogues in their region to find the trained rabbis. He doesn’t go to the educated and elite among the Jews,” he said.
Gaurneri emphasized that disciples are ordinary people.
“The blue collar workers of the day, that’s who Jesus calls first as his disciples. Ordinary people and everyday folks. People who have jobs, people with families, people with struggles, people with a past, people who don’t have it together, people with hopes and dreams, people like you and me,” he said.
Other special guest speakers were Christopher Dickey, Chaplain and University of Notre Dame Army War College Fellow, leaders from the Baptist General Convention of Texas (BGCT), Tom Tillman, Director of Music and Worship, Cory Liebrum, Youth and Family Ministry Specialist, Jennifer Howington, Childhood Ministry Specialist and Assistant Director for Go Now Missions Erica Harnisch.