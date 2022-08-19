The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on students isn't arguable. And neither is educators' dedication help their students overcome those effects.
The improvement is evident in the Texas Education Agency's 2022 accountability ratings that were released this week.
The ratings were determined by three categories: students’ performance on the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) exams given each spring; how those scores have improved; and how well campuses are educating disadvantaged students.
Districts in Smith County all scored either an A or a B, confirming local schools have the ability to recover from pandemic dips and maintain that progress.
Breaking down individual results, there are a number of schools who made clear gains by jumping numerous letter grades while a couple campuses dropped to a point they were not rated.
Below, we broke down five of the biggest takeaways from this year's TEA ratings at Smith County schools.
RISE Academy sees huge improvement, turning D grade into A
RISE Academy was given a D in 2019 but jumped to an A rating for 2022. The campus saw one of the most significant improvements of all schools across Smith County.
The road toward a top score was not easy, according to RISE Academy Principal Dr. Dexter Floyd.
Floyd said there were numerous things the school had to change to improve both the rating and the school’s reputation in the community.
One of the things the school did was to apply a method of teaching the younger generation can identify with.
“First and foremost, to make this jump, it was really important that my staff understood that culture and climate was just as important as curriculum and instruction,” Floyd said. “Because Gen Z culture is totally different from mine and from most of the faculty and staff, we had to develop a model in which we could understand the culture and how it operates to make our students successful.”
Floyd said the school also added what they called an advisory period, a twice-weekly meeting with counselors where students would discuss the number of credits needed in order to graduate and be able to attend a junior college or a four year university.
RISE Academy had a minimum 22-credit plan that students needed to complete to graduate. Floyd said thanks to the advisory period, students were able to stay on track and even graduate with more credits than required.
“Thanks to our strategy, we ended up with 85% of our seniors graduating with 26 credits,” Floyd said. “Last year we really focused on motivating students and making them believe they can graduate with a 26-credit plan, and they did so.”
Floyd said the school will keep aiming for excellence in years to come, as the main goal is to reinforce the true purpose of the school.
“Historically people have believed that RISE Academy is a place for bad kids, I would like to send a message saying it is not,” Floyd said. “We want people to know that RISE is not your last chance but your next opportunity.”
Jones Elementary and Hogg Middle School jumped two letter grades
Two other Tyler ISD schools made significant jumps when it comes to improving their letter grades.
Jones Elementary went from a D in 2019 to a B in 2022.
Dr. Marty Crawford, superintendent for Tyler ISD, said focusing on student outcomes and their achievements led Jones to earning such a significantly improved grade.
Crawford said the appointment of Dr. NaTasha Crain was key in the school’s rating, as it brought a culture of consistency and leadership to the campus.
The school later started to focus on reinforcing the basics of reading and writing, which at the end of the day help in other subjects, according to Crawford.
“Staff at Jones are the ones to credit, as they’ve established among themselves that they would do anything to help out students,” Crawford said. “When you start focusing on doing the little things and on the students, then of course you will rise from a D to a B.”
Hogg Middle School, which also improved by two letter grades from an F to a C, saw improvements due to a change in leadership.
Crawford said it was unacceptable for the district as a whole to have any school receive an F rating. Hogg's principal changed three times in the past three years, which Crawford believes ultimately was detrimental for students and influenced the score.
But now, Crawford said the school has worked very hard to improve in all aspects. The arrival of new principal Justin Simmons in 2021 was a game-changer, he said.
“Hogg raising to a C, even though we know we can do better, is a great story in this past year,” Crawford said. “I would like to congratulate Mr. Simmons, faculty and staff for making sure every kid has the opportunity to have a successful school year and to perform well on standardized tests at the end of the year.”
Students that previously attended the Hogg Middle School campus, which closed before the start of the 2022-2023, will have the opportunity to keep growing academically as they will be going to more modern campuses around the city.
“Former Hogg students will be exposed to all extracurricular activities and programs that they didn’t have access to before,” Crawford said. “Those students having access to all these tools and to high-quality seats and technology is what is going to make the difference.”
Winona Middle School improved from an F to a B
Another school saw a three-letter-grade improvement, Winona Middle School. Since the failing grade in 2019, the district has implemented several things to lead to such drastic improvements, said Winona ISD Superintendent Damenion Miller.
"We started the improvement process by utilizing our accountability data specialist to disaggregate all of our testing data. Then, we developed a theory of action that stated if we implement high-quality instructional materials with integrity across all classrooms using research-based instructional strategies, then teachers will provide rigorous grade level universal instruction that embodies student ownership for all students, consequently, all students will grow," Miller said. "Once we developed this shared vision, we put it into action."
One of the biggest changes was the hiring of new campus Principal Johnny Walker. Under his leadership, Miller said the middle school has "flourished in all areas."
Part of the improvement can be attributed to Walker's implementation of Effective Schools Framework (ESF) strategies, which is an improvement model used in high-performing schools across the country.
The campus also placed a renewed focus on sound effective teaching and learning by focusing on the diverse needs of every type of learner, Miller said.
Some of those key targets included literacy and getting students up to their reading level or above. Not only were practices introduced for students, teachers also had resources to help such as instructional coaching and mentoring.
The attitude of staff and students also contributed to a high rating, Miller said, noting the campus has a positive culture thanks to its strong foundational practices.
Miller said the district as a whole will continue to aim for improvement in all areas so they can develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills that will help them in their lives beyond school.
Two Smith County schools were not rated
Tyler ISD's Ramey Elementary (C in 2019) and Chapel Hill ISD's Kissam Elementary (D in 2019) were both 'not rated' in 2022, meaning they received a score below 70.
Instead of A-F ratings, which the TEA last gave in 2019, the agency gave only A-C ratings this year. Districts and schools that would have received a D or F instead received a “Not Rated” label this year.
Crawford said the district will specifically target this school and apply strategies for improvement. He said Ramey will be "back up to speed" and see a positive grade in next year's ratings.
“If there is something that we know how to do, it’s recover a school’s accountability,” Crawford said.
In the 2009-10 school year, the district had 13 failing schools, so Crawford is extremely proud of the schools' drastic improvement in the last decade and said they will continue to strive for excellence.
Chapel Hill ISD has worked diligently as a team to help its students recover from the academic impact of COVID-19, said Dr. Joshua Tremont, executive director of curriculum, instruction, and assessment.
When it comes to Kissam receiving a grade low enough to not receive a rating, Tremont said the district is already using this data to make informed action plans for the benefit of all students.
"Our work continues: striving for an ‘A’ district," Tremont said.
Lindale ISD earned straight A's
Lindale received the best roster of results in the county, earning an A at each of its campuses.
This wasn't necessarily surprising, as Lindale ISD outperformed the state and region in every grade and in all subjects in its STAAR results this year.
"Our parents and community members should be very proud of our Lindale Eagle students," Superintendent Stan Surratt said. "They are simply the best in East Texas, and they have the state scores to prove it."
Surratt credits the success to the district's high expectations that have been established over the years due to their record of excellence.
Although the district is filled with high-performing students, Surratt said they work just as hard to improve those who are struggling. That commitment to helping students who need it has definitely played a role in the high scores.
“If an individual struggles, we create a plan for him, whether it is in remediation, intervention after school or summer school,” Surratt said. “If we see a trend where we have to intervene, we do that — and quickly. That’s been part of our success.”
When this year's STAAR results were released, the district predicted it would earn all A's in the TEA accountability ratings since the results are used to determine the letter grades.
Since what they are doing appears to be working very well, the district is forming its curriculum and instruction plans by using the STAAR testing results. It will also use the data to properly provide services and remediation, as needed, for each individual student, according to a press release from the district.