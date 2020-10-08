Alto ISD is joining the list of area school districts suspending its remote learning due to low success rates.
In a letter to families, Superintendent Kelly West said remote learners make up over 17% of the district's total student enrollment and data shows 60% of all virtual learners are failing one or more classes.
Also, almost 90% of Alto's remote learners meet the "at risk" criteria by the Texas Education Agency.
Because of this data, on Oct. 16 remote learning will come to an end and all students enrolled in Alto ISD should return for on-campus instruction on Oct. 19.
The only exception will be for students who are told to quarantine by their doctor, the Cherokee County Public Health Department or the district's nurse. Documentation must be turned into the nurse.
West offered the following options for parents who believe remote education is in their child’s best interest: transfer to a school offering online learning, use homeschool, use a private school offering virtual learning or enroll in Texas Virtual School Network — K-12 online (www.k.12.com) and TTU K-12 (Http://www.depts.ttu.edu/k12).