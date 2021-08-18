It was a big morning at Whitehouse ISD’s Stanton-Smith Elementary, as little ones returned to school accompanied by parents, who watched their students go into a new school year, and for some, school for the very first time.
As parents dropped off their children at the school's entrance, the area was surrounded by parents proudly taking First Day of School photos on their cell phones as their students posed in front of signs, fun letters, in the hallways and with their teachers.
In the school hallways, educators and staff greeted parents and incoming students, and allowed parents to walk their children through the hallways and into their classrooms, where they met teachers and got a peek into the classroom their child will be learning in.
Jenica Gifford, school counselor at Stanton-Smith said all staff was excited to welcome students and their families to campus.
“We look forward to a great year and getting to know our parents this year with our campus being more open,” Gifford said.
She said everyone she had seen was eager and excited to walk in through the doors of the elementary school. Gifford also said it was great that parents could walk their children to their classrooms.
“Parents feel more comfortable when they know where their kids are going, what classrooms they’re in and getting to put the faces with the teachers. Even though some came to Meet The Teacher, it still helps them to feel a little more at ease on the first day,” Gifford said.
Gifford added the week will be focused on getting into a routine and established with procedures. Musicals will also be back this year at Stanton-Smith, and many other Parent-Teacher Organization events and activities.
“Whitehouse ISD is the best. We are so glad to have all our families here. We do believe all students are first, so we can’t wait for an amazing year,” she said.
The Parent of three Stanto-Smith students, Phillip Lloyd walked his children to each classroom with his wife and said he felt great about his children returning to school.
“I’m not nervous, he’s been really excited, he’s been wanting to go since he was three,” Lloyd said about his incoming kindergartener.
This year, Lloyd said his youngest will learn how to read and write, something he looks forward to.
Ashley Poeschl, a Pre-K teacher, said she was starting her first year at Stanton-Smith. Although she’s worked for Whitehouse ISD for 15 years, she said she was excited and ready to get the year started.
“We are going to get to know each other and play, and hopefully, get everyone home correctly,” Poeschl said with a giggle, adding she wasn’t nervous about anything, and ready to start class.
Greg Dean, the new principal at Stanton-Smith, said he has a great staff and great students, and that it was going to be a great year.
“It’s a lot of fun to see the parents and the students excited about a new year. I think there’s a lot of anticipation that it’s going to be a good year, so that was good to see,” Dean said.
Dean mentioned he walked down to Kindergarten, where he normally sees the crying, but to his surprise, there were a lot of smiles and no one crying.