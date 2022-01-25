According to the 2021 Health Status of Northeast Texas, 2019 data showed cervical cancers carried one of the highest mortality rates in the area, even higher than the state overall.
While lung cancer in Northeast Texas is the has the highest mortality rate among all cancers, cervical cancer is among the ten most lethal cancers. With January being cervical health awareness month, here are five things to know when it comes to the importance of screening in women.
The cervix is the neck of the uterus, or the lowest part of the uterus, which sits on top of the vagina. Cancer develops when cells of the cervix become abnormal and grow out of control, invading surrounding organs. According to the American Cancer Society, the average age of diagnosis of cervical cancer in the United States was around 50 and the lifetime risk of developing cervical cancer in women was 0.6 percent.
It’s asymptomatic
Dr. Harsh Adhyaru, obstetrician and gynecologist for UT Health East Texas Jacksonville, wrote early cervical cancer is mostly asymptomatic and is mostly found by a pap smear screening and further testing. Common symptoms could include: heavy or irregular periods and or vaginal bleeding after sex.
When you’re at risk
Risk factors for cervical cancer include HPV, also known as the human papilloma virus, an infection that causes virtually all cases of cervical cancer, Adhyaru wrote, adding it is found in 99.7% of cases of cervical cancer.
There are often no symptoms to the sexually transmitted infection. Some risk factors for HPV infection include an early-onset of sexual activity under the age of 18 years, having multiple sexual partners, having a history of sexually transmitted infections, such as chlamydia, trachomatis and genital herpes, and immunosuppression, such as HIV infection, which causes lowered immunity.
Adhyaru added that among the 40 genital types of HPV, 15 types are responsible for cervical cancer.
Some non-HPV related risk factors for cervical cancer include lower socioeconomic status, being of a non-white race, and using oral contraceptives for more than five years, cigarette smoking, and having a family history of cervical cancer.
How to detect it
Cervical cancer can only be detected by a biopsy when a pap smear results in abnormal, increasing the need for regular check ups in women. It is often treated by surgery, radiation or chemotherapy, Adhyaru wrote, depending on the stage of the cancer.
How you can prevent cervical cancer
Go for regular pap smear screenings. “It is often said, prevention is better than a cure,” wrote Adhyaru.
A pap smear can detect abnormal cells in the cervix, long before it becomes cancer. A pap smear is a screening test, and if it’s abnormal, it’s followed by diagnostic testing, such as a colonoscopy and a biopsy of the cervix. This diagnoses cervical precancer or cancer, Adhyaru wrote.
Pap smears are recommended for women 21 years of age and up. Adhyaru wrote that those between the age of 21 to 29 are recommended to undergo a pap smear every three years if everything is normal or no symptoms are detected.
Those between 30 and 65, however, should get tested for HPV with their pap smear every five years, and should undergo the pap smear every three years, if normal, he wrote.
For women 65 years of age and up, a pap smear is not needed if three pap smears in a row are normal, or if two results are normal with pap smears and HPV co-testing over the last 10 years. Pap smears are also not needed if the patient has undergone a hysterectomy with a cervix removed, and if there have been no abnormal pap smears.
Get an HPV vaccine
Adhyaru wrote HPV vaccines are effective in preventing HPV infection, subsequent precancer and cancer of the cervix, as well as HPV-related anal cancer, cancer of the vulva-vagina and penile cancer.
There are three total doses recommended, six to 12 months apart.
For girls, the ideal age for the vaccine is between the ages of 11 and 12 years old, but can be as young as nine to receive the vaccine. It can be given up to the age of 26, Adhyaru wrote. Boys between the ages of 11 and 12 are also recommended to receive the HPV vaccine, but can also be as young as nine years old. Boys are able to receive the vaccine until 21 years of age.
“The HPV vaccine works best when it is given before a person gets infected with HPV. Thus, it is important to get an HPV vaccine before becoming sexually active, although it is still beneficial if given to already sexually active individuals,” wrote Adhyaru.
The HPV vaccine does not prevent 100 percent of HPV-related cancers. That’s why it is important to get pap smears even if one has had the HPV vaccine.