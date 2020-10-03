For 29 years, the two flagship high schools of Tyler ISD fiercely competed during the annual pantry raid to see who could collect the most food and raise the most funds for the East Texas Food Bank.
This year’s 30th annual Pantry Raid lacked the usual competition between Tyler High and Tyler Legacy, but it still helped raise funds for over 200,000 meals for Tyler ISD students facing hunger.
At halftime of the annual Rose City rivalry football game Friday, East Texas Food Bank officials, alongside students and staff from both high schools, announced 203,760 meals were raised to help Tyler ISD students.
“This year has presented so many new challenges for our community. Even though Pantry Raid was different this year, we are overjoyed by how the community still rallied together to help feed Tyler ISD students,” Dennis Cullinane, East Texas Food Bank CEO, said.
In celebration of the 30th anniversary, student bodies of Tyler High and Tyler Legacy united to raise money to benefit programs that help their fellow students like the BackPack Program and Kids Café.
The financial donations were moved online and no physical food or monetary donations were accepted for COVID-19 safety concerns.
With the BackPack program, students who show signs of hunger receive a backpack of food to take home over the weekend. The backpacks include items that don’t require stove-top cooking, such as snack foods, fruit, cereal, milk and other items. The backpacks are then returned to be refilled for the following weekend.
The Kids Café program provides kids in need with afterschool snacks and meals when other resources for meals might not be available to them.
Cullinane noted that because of the pandemic, the number of people facing hunger has increased. One in four children in East Texas were facing hunger prior to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, but now it’s one in three children locally.
“We must set our future generations up for success,” Cullinane said. “Without proper nutrition, children are at risk of health conditions like anemia and diabetes and are more likely to have problems in school and other social situations.”
Since the pantry raid began 30 years ago, a total of 1.2 million meals have been raised.
“Tyler ISD is grateful to the East Texas Food Bank for its continued impact on the lives of our students and families each year,” Jennifer Hines, Tyler ISD’s executive director of communications, said. “When COVID-19 closed our schools last spring, the hunger-relief services ETFB provided through the distribution of their food boxes were a tremendous benefit to our families. Participating in the Tyler Pantry Raid is a way we can help encourage others to support these programs each year.”