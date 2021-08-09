Three Tyler Legacy High students recently earned an academic distinction showcasing their critical thinking and research abilities.
Thomas Pitonak, Honor Neal and Hayden McCullough received the College Board's Advanced Placement Capstone Diploma, an award requiring a combination of a yearlong college-level seminar course and a year of personal research.
Under the AP Capstone Program, students must pass the AP Seminar and AP Research courses, along with four additional AP exams of their choosing, with at least a 3 out of 5 score to receive the AP Capstone Diploma. When the program ends, students must submit a 5,000-word research paper and provide a 20-minute oral defense of their research and thesis.
Tyler ISD has had the program at the Legacy campus for just two years, James D. Hancock, Tyler ISD AP Language and Composition and AP Capstone (seminar and research) instructor, said.
Pitonak, who graduated this May, said he took several AP classes because he likes the challenge. He will attend Texas A&M University in the fall to study aerospace engineering.
Participating in the Capstone program and earning the diploma will help him write high-level academic papers and make presentations, Pitonak said.
"It feels pretty weird because it wasn’t specifically for the diploma. I liked what it was teaching us like writing high-level academic papers," he said. "It’s kind of humbling to get that award."
For his research paper and presentation, Pitonak asked if a form of genetic editing was ethical to cure cancer.
"I’ve always been interested in science and our teacher gave a lot of freedom in what to do. Since I was familiar with that type of technology, I thought it would be interesting to look into," Pitonak said. "It was a lot of hard work so it was gratifying to know that I basically finished."
Neal, also a 2021 Legacy graduate, took 16 AP classes throughout her high school career. She will attend the University of Connecticut to double major in biology and sociology.
She said the advanced courses were challenging, especially AP Seminar and AP Research.
For her research, Neal studied how gender affects the school system at Tyler Legacy. She spoke with teachers and students to gain perspective on how gender affects teaching style and students' level of respect.
"I realized how difficult it is to answer a difficult question without taking multiple perspectives," she said. "I realized how important research on education is and how overall research will make that better."
Neal said that without a doubt, she would recommend the AP Capstone Program to other students.
"I think (the research and seminar classes) taught me more and prepared me the most for college than any other class," she said.
Neal said she became good friends with someone who had opposing beliefs because they learned to explore other people’s ideas and listen.
"It made it to where we all learned to respect each other’s ideas and collaborate," she said.
McCullough, an incoming 2022 senior, said the research and seminar classes have been his favorite classes to take because of the critical thinking and open discussions.
He was honored and pleased to learn he earned the AP Capstone Diploma.
"I’ve had that goal in my mind and to get it the summer before my senior year was really rewarding," McCullough said.
For the program, he researched linguistic semantics within manipulation in interpersonal relationships in Generation Z. Through the research, he said he performed a case study in manipulation among kids his age.
He spoke with professors and psychiatrists and surveyed those within Generation Z to understand why kids use certain words to get what they want.
The students spent a year developing the research paper, and McCullough said he took about a week or two to refine his presentation.
So far, McCollough has taken 11 AP classes, including six last year, and he plans to take five more for his senior year.
"They’re more challenging. We analyze in those classes much more in-depth and other classes," he said. "We push each other to learn compared to just getting through the class."
After high school, he wants to attend the Naval Academy in Maryland. He wants to have a Navy career and later become a United States senator.
He added everyone should take AP Capstone courses because they'll want to come to their classes.
"The AP Capstone classes are so unique. I wish that people would take these classes because you have fun learning," McCullough said. "You get a lot out of the program that way, especially with Mr. Hancock as the teacher."