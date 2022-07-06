An East Texas veteran is requesting 100 birthday cards as he approaches his 100th birthday.
Texas Veterans Land Board Chairman George P. Bush challenged Texans to show their utmost appreciation for World War II Veteran, Army Sgt. Archie Thomas, who turns 100 on July 13.
Thomas, a resident of the Watkins-Logan Texas State Veterans Home (TSVH) in Tyler, has requested at least 100 cards for this momentous occasion.
Thomas was born in Hearne and served in the Army Air Corps during WWII from September 1942 to July 1945. At 22, Thomas was shot down over Germany in April of 1944. After surviving the crash that killed the nine other members of his crew, Thomas spent 13 months as a POW in Austria. Thomas received both the POW Medal and Purple Heart.
To help commemorate this once-in-a-life-time occasion, Texans can send birthday cards to him at the Watkins-Logan TSVH addressed to: Archie Thomas, 11466 Honor Lane Tyler, Texas 75708.
Individuals are encouraged to share this effort on Facebook and Twitter to help the VLB spread the word about Thomas’s 100th Birthday.