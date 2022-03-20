East Texas residents looking for a spring activity have another week to enjoy colorful tulips being grown at a tree farm in Tyler.
Plantation Pines CHRISTmas Tree Farm has opened its tulip farm for the second year in a row where residents can enjoy the growth of 18,000 tulips.
Despite last year being the grand opening of the farm and following last February’s winter storm, Heather Reed, owner of Plantation Pines, said the tulip farm has returned with a bigger and better amount of tulips..
“Last year being our first year, we really were just giving it a try and trying to figure out what to do and what works best. We learned a lot and learned different things, so this year we were able to plant more tulips. We did about three times as many as we did last year and new varieties,” Reed said.
Reed said the variety consists of the same mixture as last year, which include red, yellow, orange, red, pink and purple tulips but visitors will see rows with more variety and solid colors in comparison to last year.
Last year the tulip farm had about 5,000 tulips and this year it tripled which allows residents to enjoy the tulip farm for a longer time, said Reed.
“We are very blessed with the opportunity to be able to do more planting this year. We do the planting but the Lord does the growing for us. Thankfully we didn't have the crazy snow weather that we did, we didn't have to cover them this year. As farmers we’re always up to the weather and up to the Lord for providing the growth of everything that we plant,” she said.
Along with picking tulips, those who attend can enjoy family-friendly atmosphere with picnic tables and a playground.
Each tulip is $2.75 and the farm provides baskets for collection. Attendees can also request scissors if needed.
According to Reed, the tulip farm is set to be open this week but it all depends on the blooming of the tulips.
Schedule of the Plantation Pines tulip farm will be:
- Sunday, March 20 from 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Monday, March 21 to Friday, March 25 from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, March 26 from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, March 27 from 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m
The tulip farm is located at 10090 County Road 429 in Tyler and more information can be found at Plantation Pines Christmas Tree Farm on Facebook, plantationpinesfarms.com. or calling (903) 253-3143.