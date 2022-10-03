A Van Zandt County teen who recently pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with a December wreck that killed an 18-year-old woman who he was trying to scare by swerving across the road has been sentenced to eight years in prison.
On Aug. 12, Alfonso Medina, of Canton, appeared in court and entered his plea in the 294th District Court in relation to the death of Taylor Raper, 18.
During the sentencing phase of the trial, friends and family of Raper filled the courtroom wearing "Justice for Taylor" t-shirts.
Read more from our news partner at CBS 19.