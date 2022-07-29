The East Texas Symphony Orchestra conducted a ‘Jazz Night’ performance Thursday at True Vine Brewing Co., packing the outside venue with a fun-filled show.
Enjoying pizza, beverages and time filled with musical tunes, guests were able to enjoy the ETSO perform a different genre of music.
“It’s really fun for our musicians to get outside of the box and play something really fun and exciting. The crowd loves it,” said Robin Hampton, executive director of East Texas Symphony Orchestra.
Roland Muzquiz, principal percussionist with ETSO, said the collaborative show with True Vine gives the musicians a “less formal setting” and helps them connect with people that might not attend their concerts.
“It gives us a chance to reconnect with our homebase of the city of Tyler, with our followers in a less formal setting. You get to come out, pick a table, eat pizza and just enjoy it. It's a nice play to perform,” he said.
Muzquiz mentioned how the show was a reprise of some of the popular concerts conducted last summer and it was pleasing to come back for another collaborative show with True Vine.
“The series started last summer here; ETSO collaborated with True Vine Brewing Co. to provide with some services for the members of the orchestra to sort of make up with the losses of services due to the COVID pandemic. So this was a positive way of bringing an opportunity to have some of the musicians have some alternative way to perform and bring in some income as well,” he said.
Hampton said the Jazz concert was the second time this summer ETSO has performed at True Vine and was excited to be back.
The performance consisted of two different sets and the musicians who performed were Muzquiz, Steve Brown, James Sims, George Faber, Vicho Vicencio and a special singing guest performance by Anita Faber.
As a way of bringing the community together, Hampton mentioned the importance of ETSO to provide accessible concerts for East Texas residents.
“Our free concerts are our way of saying thank you for supporting us and being a part of it, 20% of our revenue comes from ticket sales and everything else comes from the generosity of this community, and we’re super grateful for that,” she said.
Along with free performances such as 'Jazz Night' or big orchestra shows, ETSO also provides collaborative educational concerts in partnership with school districts.
Hampton mentioned that there’s several ways to help and donate financially such as donating to the organization and the general fund, sponsoring musicians, giving back to fund with education programs, and also big donations that sponsor concerts.
Hampton also mentioned that the next concert planned is the second annual “Symphony in the Park” on Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. in Bergfeld Park, which is free to the public. The show is set to feature show tunes, patriotic pieces and popular classical music, she said.
“It's really important that our community knows about us and that our community comes and celebrates. We have a gem in our community by having a symphony orchestra,” she said.