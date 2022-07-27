The East Texas Symphony will be returning to True Vine Brewing Co. in Tyler for ‘Jazz Night’ this Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
The performance is free and open to anyone to attend.
“We’re excited to return to the True Vine stage and share some great jazz music with our community,” said Robin Hampton, executive director for the ETSO. “The theme nights are so much fun and the laid-back atmosphere at True Vine is perfect for date nights or the entire family."
The audience will be able to enjoy drinks from True Vine and food from Sola Bread and experience an evening of Jazz, performed by members of the ETSO and special guests, including local jazz legend, George Faber.
“ETSO is just really excited to bring a different genre of music but still feature our amazing musicians,” Hampton said.
ETSO previously did a ‘Latin Beats’ performance last month that Hampton said had high attendance and was enjoyed by the audience.
The organizations outdoor events began last summer because of COVID-19. People enjoyed them so much they decided to do more this summer.
“The request to keep doing them was just off the charts,” Hampton said.
ETSO will also perform at the second annual ‘Symphony in the Park’ on Sept. 3 at Bergfeld Park in Tyler. The concert is free to the public and begins at 7 p.m. Conductor Richard Lee and ETSO will be performing show tunes, patriotic pieces and popular classical music.
ETSO has been around for 85 years and is a professional orchestra with a 5 concert season. The first concert of this season will be Nov. 12. The organization is a nonprofit and most of their revenue comes from individuals and businesses in East Texas.
For more information about ETSO or to purchase tickets for the upcoming season, visit etso.org or call 903-526-3876.