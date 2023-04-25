The East Texas Symphony Orchestra announced its 2023-24 concert season during a special reception with hors d'oeuvres and refreshments Monday at the Rogers Palmer Performing Arts Center at Tyler Junior College.
The ETSO theme for this season is 'Music for Everyone.' ETSO Music Director Richard Lee said called this "yet another exciting concert season planned for patrons of all ages."
"It's easy in every city, but especially in a town like Tyler to say, 'Oh yeah, the symphony, that's not for me. It's great that we have one, but I don't do that. I don't listen to that kind of music.' I want to eliminate those excuses," Lee said.
Slated for Sept. 23, Grammy award-winning band Asleep at the Wheel will kick off the season. This high-energy performance will showcase American Western Swing.
"I'm excited that Asleep at the Wheel is coming. They are fantastic," said Joi Smith, the Women's Symphony League's past president. "To have this wonderful country western band come play with the whole symphony, everyone needs to get tickets immediately because they'll just love them."
The season will continue Nov. 4 with "American Celebration," spotlighting 20th-century American classical music. The orchestra will perform Florence Price's Symphony No. 1 for the first time. Clarinetist Sharon Knox Deuby will be featured in Micheal Torke's East. Acclaimed pianist Minsoo Sohn joins the orchestra on stage Jan. 27, 2024, for an ETSO favorite: Robert Schumann's Piano Concerto No. 3.
The ETSO will partner with the TJC Academy of Dance on Feb. 24 for a program featuring original choreography to ballet favorites played by the orchestra. The season will conclude March 23, 2024 with "Gridiron Symphony - A Tribute to High School Football in East Texas." The concert will feature the world premiere of a music piece commissioned by the orchestra, written by Dr. Kyle Gullings, director of the School of Performing Arts at UT Tyler.
"The community should know that the symphony is for them. They're [performing] a lot of broader, more engaging music for the community, not just classical," Smith said. "It may be a bit more casual than before, but it's wonderful music."
The season finishes in March 2024, but ETSO has a few surprises planned.
In partnership with the TJC Earth and Space Science Museum, ETSO will host a special concert in honor of a historic eclipse.
The last time this eclipse occurred was in the late 1800s; the next is expected in the 3000s.
On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse, called the "Great North American Eclipse," will trace a narrow path of totality across 13 U.S. states.
The concert will feature visuals presented by the Earth and Space Science Center and music by ETSO. They will also host a concert featuring the music of TJC graduate Will Jennings in June 2024. Jennings has written many well known hits like “My Heart Will Go On,” sung by Celine Dion.
ETSO Executive Director Robin Hampton said this is going to be an exciting season for the group and the community is invited to enjoy the fun.
"We're thrilled with the variety of concerts planned and elite-level guest musicians joining us for the 2023/2024 season," said Hampton. "Thanks to an exceptional music director and musicians, generous donors and a dedicated staff and board, the ETSO continues to provide first-rate music experiences for all."
Concerts for the 2023/2024 season will occur at the UT Tyler Cowan Center. Season subscriptions and single-concert tickets are available through the Cowan Center Box Office.