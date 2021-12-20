More than 100 Texas FFA members applied for the association’s Ford Leadership Scholars Program this year, and two local students were selected as recipients among just eight other students in the state of Texas.
Caden Black of Whitehouse High School and Joseph Nelson of Gilmer High School both said they are honored to be part of the 10 Ford Leadership Scholars.
Through the Texas FFA (Future Farmers of America) Foundation and Texas FFA Association’s partnership with Ford Motor Company and Texas Ford Dealers, the top students are chosen for the hands-on leadership program that gives them a $1,000 scholarship and requires them to start a community project.
“The Ford Leadership Scholars program has grown immensely over the years and we’re thrilled to see the projects that our upcoming class have planned to benefit their community,” said Jennifer Jackson, Texas FFA Association executive director. “These 10 students are leaders in the making and we know that through the leadership skills learned, they will reach incredible heights.”
Black, a senior at Whitehouse High School, has been heavily involved on campus and in the community with programs such as the Youth Community Council, Whitehouse High School band, Whitehouse FFA and more.
Nelson is also a senior and attends Gilmer High School where he has been part of FFA, band and was played football for three years.
Both Nelson and Black said they are thankful for this opportunity.
“I am beyond honored, I can’t think of a word to fully express just how grateful I am for it," Black said. "I didn’t think I would be in this position to make such a difference. I always loved helped others and I’ve always loved trying to give back to my community but this program has given me such an opportunity to give back and help better the lives of others."
Scholars must complete a year-long community service project to help make an impact in the community. As Black narrows down what his project will be, he is working with Whitehouse city officials to see what would make the community the happiest and have the longest lasting impact.
Nelson plans on using the platform to partake in a project to fill the needs of those who lack resources.
“A lot of needs are being fulfilled right now by other people in the community, but the one I wanted to tackle was specifically for the people that have less resources in certain areas," Nelson said. "My project is focusing on those people without resources, and also bringing the community together, really focusing on someplace where everyone can kind of feel community and give back to each other.”
Black credits Texas FFA and its ongoing impact for allowing him to grow as a leader.
“Texas FFA is one of the best organizations out there, it affects the lives of so many youth," Black said. "It prepares us to not only better our own career but to better the entire world. It’s truly not only the future of agriculture but I believe we’re the future of America. We’re building the leaders of tomorrow and this organization has truly left an impact on me that will last the rest of our life.”
Nelson is also very thankful to Texas FFA and said the program taught him life skills such as leadership and teamwork. He said it has also provided him with opportunities.
“Texas FFA is basically my life now,” he said. “ Almost every skill that I’ve learned in life has come from the FFA.”
Both representing East Texas and knowing they are set to make an impact in the area, Nelson mentioned he is excited to partake as a scholar, alongside Black, which will lead to meaningful changes to residents in the Whitehouse and Gilmer area.
According to the program, Nelson and Black both met the criteria of exemplifying six key characteristics of leadership: action, relationships, vision, character, awareness and continuous improvement.
Students are selected every year, the next Ford Leadership Scholars will be chosen in the Spring of 2022. For more information or questions on the program, contact the Texas FFA Office, at austin@texasffa.org.