Weeks after being named Most Valuable Player of the Super Bowl for the second time and leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a third NFL championship, quarterback Patrick Mahomes will appear in Tyler in a program organized by the East Texas Speakers Forum.
The nonprofit organization will present "An Evening with Patrick Mahomes" on April 1 at the UT Tyler Cowan Center.
Public ticket sales begin Monday, Feb. 27, through the UT Tyler Cowan Center box office. The box office is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tickets will be $45 to $125, and will be available by calling 903-566-7424 or clicking the ‘Buy Ticket’ button at www.cowancenter.org.
Limited sponsorships for the event are available now by calling 954-336-6252. The Longview-based 501(c)(3) is seeking support from individuals, corporations, institutions and foundations. The support would come via a VIP-level commitment of $2,500 that would entitle the VIP to:
- Two premium tickets for the event
- Photo opportunity for two individuals with Patrick Mahomes
- A football signed by Patrick Mahomes
- VIP donations and proceeds from ticket sales will be used to pay fees and expenses for the Mahomes event and to endow future speakers and events.
Also this year, the Speakers Forum is organizing an event with Col. Martha McSally at Memorial City Hall in Marshall. Tickets are on sale and sponsorships are available for the May 4 event with Col. McSally, the first female U.S. fighter pilot and a former U.S. senator from Arizona.
The East Texas Speakers Forum was founded in 2019 with the broad goals of increasing engagement, education and East Texas regionalism. The forum's inaugural event was "An Evening with President George W. Bush" in late 2019 at the Belcher Center in Longview.
The ETSF is supported by a founding board representing Christus Health, Texas Bank and Trust, The University of Texas at Tyler, LeTourneau University, Longview News-Journal and Tyler Morning Telegraph. Founding sponsors represent Gregg, Harrison, Panola, Rusk, Smith, Titus and Upshur counties.