Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High near 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 46F. S winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.