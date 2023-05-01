With a month left in the Texas legislative session, the pressure is on for the state to allocate more of its record $32.7 billion surplus toward public education. On Monday, East Texas school leaders got together to sound off about the need for more funding in their districts.
“We appreciate that lawmakers have already set aside additional funding for public education this year, but it isn’t nearly enough to keep up with inflation,” said Tyler ISD Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford.
East Texas school districts joined Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, El Paso, Midland-Odessa, and San Antonio in what they called “Mayday! Mayday! Mayday” alarm Monday to urge communities throughout the state to contact state lawmakers about providing more funding for Texas public schools.
“That’s why we’re issuing this call of concern to all Texas K-12 school constituents to contact their lawmakers during this last month of the session to seek additional fiscal support for our teachers and students,” Crawford said.
Standing with Crawford were representatives from 14 East Texas school districts for a press conference at the Davidson Conference Center in Tyler. Leaders and parents from the following districts were present: Alba-Golden, Bullard, Carthage, Cushing, Brownsboro, Lindale, Longview, Mineola, Palestine, Pine Tree, Troup, Tyler, Union Grove and Whitehouse. Also in attendance were representatives from the City of Tyler, including Mayor Don Warren, and the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce.
“A strong public school system is crucial to the business community,” Tyler Chamber of Commerce President Henry Bell said. “The development of a well-educated workforce is crucial to continuing the growth and economic wellbeing of the East Texas area.”
Many school districts have exceeded the financial and academic hurdles, largely due to inflation and are vocally urging the state legislatures for the public education funding to be allocated to better serve their students and staff.
As with households and businesses, inflation has caused increased costs across the board and now schools no longer have the same buying power as they did in 2019, where the 86th Texas Legislature passed the historic House Bill 3.
In 2019, HB 3 provided more money for Texas classrooms, increased teacher compensation, reduced recapture and cut local property taxes for Texas taxpayers.
The basic allotment from the bill was $6,160 per student.
The bill was the result of months of work beginning with the Texas Commission on Public School Finance and culminating in bipartisan work between the members of the Texas House and Senate, according to the Texas Education Agency.
At the time, HB 3 was one of the most transformative Texas education bills in recent history.
Since then, there has been a 17 percent increase in inflation in the state since 2019, including:
36% for fuel;
2.4% for general insurance policies;
40% for construction costs;
9.5% for health insurance costs; and
8.8% in food service.
In order to have the same kind of buying power, the basic allotment would need to be over $7,100 per student, advocates said.
In addition to an increase in utilities, insurance and fuel costs, the state is seeing an alarming shortage of teachers and other positions, such as school bus drivers, custodians, aides and special education staff members.
School district compensation for these valued team members has not kept pace with inflation because school districts have yet to receive additional revenue, according to Tyler ISD.
Between attendance at an all-time low and kids still reeling from being behind as a result of the 2020 pandemic, Pine Tree ISD Superintendent Steve Clugston said some of the problems are the largest and worst he’s ever seen in his 32 years in education.
“We’re getting more and more kids each year that don’t go home to stable homes, so that’s a challenge. And we’re looking at a teacher shortage and with inflation coming on top of everything, people have to be able to pay their bills… Longview is facing the same problem,” he said.
Pine Tree ISD is a 5A school district in Longview with around 4,600 students and 700 employees.
“We’re already in a bout where we ought to pay some kid to go to private school instead of actually solving the problems that we have,” Clugston said. “My problem isn’t the fact that whether or not someone’s kid goes to private school, my problem is that we have kids that need to be educated and we need to be able to pay people to be able to do that.”
Cushing ISD Superintendent Dr. Brandon Enos said his district has spent 9% more this year for the same amount of insurance, fuel and cleaning supplies as it did last year.
“Costs are increasing drastically, and there is an immediate need for an equal increase in funding,” he said. “If something doesn’t change, we won’t be able to afford to maintain the quality education that we have.”
Cushing ISD is a 2A school district in northwestern Nacogdoches County and extends into a southwestern Rusk County. It serves over 570 students and has about 50 employees.
Dr. Keri Hampton, superintendent of Brownsboro ISD, wants elected officials to understand the issues that schools are going through.
“We are feeling that and seeing that across all areas of our district, from paper goods to the cafeteria and all the way up to the teachers' salaries and staff salaries,” she said. “We really want to encourage them to analyze that and understand the needs that public schools are facing and the solution out there is to increase the basic allotment.”
Brownsboro ISD is a 4A school district that services nearly 2,600 students and has almost 400 employees.
“We’re dealing with the same things that other districts are facing and it’s just not having additional funds to take account of inflation. We’re seeing the cost of everything rise… and it has gotten harder and harder to meet the needs of our students and staff with that limited funding,” Hampton said.
Tyler ISD Trustee Lindsey Harrison urged lawmakers to understand the need to increase funding because of increased costs.
“Just like in most corporations, employees get a cost-of-living raise,” Harrison said. “So should school districts. With no increased funding since 2019, school districts have trouble keeping up with inflation. Our students deserve better. Every child in Texas deserves the best education, and how can we continue to give them that without the correct funds to keep up with the times?”
Crawford said school professionals deserve support, and they need to know their school leaders "are doing all they can for them."
“Doing nothing and expecting different results is not an option," Crawford said. "If there was ever a time to call or email your election representative or senator, now is that time.”
Clugston said the need for increased funding relates directly back to the need to prepare students for the future.
“Every kid deserves a chance to write their own story,” Clugston said. “But they have to be taught how to do that because if we don’t teach them how to do it, society’s going to write their story and it’s not a very good story. I believe in teaching them the skills… so that when they walk out of our doors, they’re prepared for the road. We don’t need to prepare the road for them, we gotta prepare them for the road.”
Supporters of public schools are encouraged to take 15 seconds to access this link at https://p2a.co/mlOGicT which will send a request to their individual state lawmakers seeking more funding for public education.
This legislative session ends May 29.