The state continues to experience extreme wildfire risk, and officials are urging residents to do everything they can to help prevent fires.
The Texas A&M Forest Service reports 215 of 254 counties in the state are under burn bans. All of East Texas’ counties are under a burn ban, including Smith, Henderson, Cherokee and surrounding counties.
The forest service said Northeast Texas specifically is experiencing some extreme wildfire risk, due to the “Energy Release Component,” which measures live and dead fuel moisture and is currently at the 97th percentile of their 21-year data set for this time of year in areas.
Hundreds of acres of property in Henderson County have burned over the last couple of weeks, with the latest fire on Friday evening burning at least 50 acres, according to county officials.
Critical fire weather includes above normal temperatures, increased wind speeds and low relative humidity levels. Temperatures this week will again be in the triple digits. Wildfires that ignite under these conditions can be hard to control.
Due to the danger and risks East Texas is facing, officials urge residents to take every precaution possible to do their part.
Burn bans within the region’s counties prohibit any kind of outdoor burning. Along with this, residents should be mindful of other activities that could have potential to ignite a fire.
For example, the forest service said it’s smart to avoid parking or driving on grass. Idling in tall, dry grass, especially, can pose great risk because catalytic converters can get hot enough to ignite the grass underneath the vehicle.
Avoid setting hot chainsaws or other hot, gas-powered equipment in grass, due to its extreme dry condition at this time. Also be mindful of sparks when welding.
To take welding precautions, remove vegetation from the work area, use a sprayer to wet down the work area prior to starting welding operations, keep water handy and have someone with you to spot any fires that sparks ignite.
Burn bans do not prohibit outdoor grilling, but it’s important to be mindful of operating grills during current conditions. Be sure to completely extinguish your grills before going inside and don’t leave grills unattended.
When pulling a trailer, make sure chains are attached securely. Loose chains can drag on the pavement and cause sparks, igniting roadside fires.
Taking the time to maintain related equipment and prepare work areas can mitigate the threat of a fire starting on your farm or ranch. For agriculture equipment, the forest service said to keep mufflers and spark arrestors on agricultural equipment in proper working order, watch for rocks and metal when bush hogging or mowing and monitor hay baling operations closely because dry hay can ignite within the baler. One of the recent wildfires in Henderson County was suspected to have started from a hay baler.
Texas A&M Forest Service said wildfires can wreak havoc on an agricultural community. It said whether the fire burns up thousands of acres of pasture or entire crop fields, the economic loss to the farmer or rancher can be devastating.
Find more information on current wildfires across the state and more prevention tips at tfsweb.tamu.edu .