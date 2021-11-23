Local groups in Tyler are making sure everyone in the community can have a traditional meal for Thanksgiving.
Hiway 80 Rescue Mission in Tyler will be offering a take-out meal on Wednesday. Meals can be picked up at the West Erwin Benevolence Center, 215 S. Bonner Ave, starting at noon.
The organization's Longview location will also offer meals at the Men’s Shelter at 3117 W. Marshall Avenue and Longview Women’s and Family Shelter in 3004 W. Marshall Avenue, both also starting at noon, according to Amelia Heathely, Hiway 80 Rescue Mission Ministries Development Director.
The meals will include turkey, dressing, green bean casserole, sweet potatoes and a dinner roll with cobbler as dessert.
On Thanksgiving Day, the Salvation Army in Tyler will be serving to-go lunch, featuring a plate of Greenburg smoked turkey, cornbread dressing, gravy, green bean casserole, a roll and a slice of pie. Meals will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 150 volunteers are set to distribute the meals.
In addition to the community meals, Some restaurants in Tyler will be open on Thanksgiving Day, including:
- Applebee’s, 5502 S Broadway Ave., from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Cracker Barrel, 13821 US 69 N, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Denny’s, 3244 W. Gentry Pkwy, open all day.
- Golden Corral, 5602 S. Broadway Ave., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- La Madeleine in Tyler, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Loggins in Tyler: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- IHOP, 209 SW Loop 323, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Salt Grass Steak House, 7214 S Broadway Ave., 11a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sweet Sues, 3350 SW Loop, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Texas de Brazil, 2376 Dueling Oaks Drive, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Texas Music City Grill and Smokehouse, 5424 Old Jacksonville Hwy, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Traditions, 6205 S Broadway Ave., 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.