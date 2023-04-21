East Texas native Caleb Bell visited his first art museum on a high school field trip.
"There was a lot of contemporary work, which at the time, I didn't understand, but I thought it was just really interesting," Bell said. "I remember being inspired."
The Tyler Museum of Art (TMA) Board of Trustees unanimously selected Bell to serve as the executive director following the retirement of Christopher Leahy on June 30.
Bell will assume the position on July 1.
Leahy said Bell has put on great exhibitions and brought exhibitions people wanted to see to the museum. Both Leahy and Bell have grown a lot working together over the years.
"Caleb has done a magnificent job of getting our name as a museum out into not just our community here in Tyler with great exhibitions but throughout the state," he said. "It's been a lot of fun. It's been a really enjoyable time."
His activities have been beneficial and will continue as he takes over.
Bell studied public relations and art history at UT Tyler.
"I started going to many museum exhibitions throughout Texas and beyond for as long as I can remember," he said. "I think art is so powerful and meaningful. It's something that has resonated with me."
He was hired as a marketing and public relations coordinator at the Tyler Museum of Art in 2012. He has served various roles with TMA, including marketing and special event coordinating and curator, since July 2016.
He focuses on presenting the beauty and power of art to the public.
"Art plays a huge role in our everyday life, whether we recognize it or not. From creative thinking and problem solving to basic aesthetic choices such as the clothes we wear, the car we drive," he said. "Those are all art forms… it's helping people recognize the beauty of the every day."
In addition to group exhibitions, he has presented solo exhibitions for contemporary artists, including Helen Altman, Daniel Blagg, Abhidnya Ghuge, Letitia Huckaby and Linda Ridgway.
His most recent project, Observations: Works by Melissa W. Miller, will open to the public May 7.
According to a Tyler Museum of Art press release, he has played a vital role in the institution's educational programming and community outreach efforts. He has assisted with grant writing and fundraising efforts. Bell has also served as a juror for numerous external exhibitions, written for various art publications and given talks throughout the state.
The transition for Bell to take over for Leahy has been in the works for years. It's largely been ensuring Bell understands the nuances of the financial aspects of the museum.
"We are proud of the many strides we have made together under the direction of Chris, and he will be greatly missed," said TMA Board President Suzanne Perkins. "Caleb has played a key role within the organization for years, and we are excited for our future under his guidance."
The TMA is located at 1300 S. Mahon Ave. across from Wagstaff Gymnasium on the Tyler Junior College main campus. Regular hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday; the museum is closed Mondays and most major holidays.
For information, call 903-595-1001, visit www.tylermuseum.org or follow the Museum on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Tyler.Museum.Of.Art/.