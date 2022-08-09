One East Texas hospital has been ranked one of the top 10 in Texas in recent rankings by U.S. News & World Report. Multiple other local hospitals were rated as top performers in multiple specialties and procedures.
Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler was recognized as the No. 9 Best Hospital in the state for 2022-23. Across the state, 590 hospitals were reviewed.
“We are very excited to receive this recognition because of what it means to our patients and to this community,” said Jason Proctor, President, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler. “This was made possible because of the hard work, dedication and expertise of all our providers, nurses and every member of our team.
"Providing the faith-based care at the highest possible level is the goal of everyone at Christus Health and being named among the best hospitals in the state and being recognized for excellence in so many different areas is a testament to their efforts and commitment to our mission to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ.”
The annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, now in their 33rd year, are designed to help patients and their doctors make informed decisions about where to receive quality care for challenging health conditions or elective procedures, according to U.S. News & World Report.
To determine the Best Hospitals throughout the country and state, U.S. News evaluated performance using a variety of measures such as survival rates, complication rates, patient experience and level of nursing care. The Best Hospitals methodology factors in data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, American Hospital Association, professional organizations and medical specialists.
Hospitals are ranked from 1 to 50 in each specialty, and those who don't make the list but are still in the top 10% of all rated hospitals receive a designation of “High Performing.”
U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 U.S. hospitals across 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions. In the 15 specialties, 164 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty.
A number of local hospitals were recognized in the report's High Performing Procedures and Conditions Ratings, which is the highest award a hospital can earn for these ratings. Those hospitals include UT Health North Campus Tyler, UT Health Tyler, Longview Regional Medical Center, Baylor Scott & White Texas Spine and Joint Hospital Tyler and Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center Marshall.
“The hospitals named among the best have extensive medical expertise and a history of delivering good outcomes,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. “When patients and their medical professionals are considering their options for care, the rankings are designed to help them identify hospitals that are superior in the kind of care they may need.”
East Texas hospitals named "High Performing" in specific specialties in the Procedures & Conditions ratings:
• Christus Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler, high performing in treating aortic aneurysm repair, COPD, colon cancer surgery, diabetes, heart attack, heart bypass surgery, heart failure, hip replacement, kidney failure, knee replacement and stroke
• UT Health Tyler, high performing in treating colon cancer surgery, heart attacks, heart failure, colon cancer surgery, kidney failure, strokes and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease
• UT Health North Campus Tyler, high performing in treating chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
• Baylor Scott & White Texas Spine & Joint Hospital - Tyler, high performing in back surgery (spinal fusion), hip fracture, back surgery (spinal fusion), and hip replacement
• Longview Regional Medical Center, high performing in treating kidney failure and strokes
• Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center Marshall, high performing in treating heart failure, diabetes, kidney failure, strokes and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease
In the 4,500 U.S. hospitals evaluated, fewer than half received any High Performing rating, and only four earned this rating in all procedures and conditions.
“When patients are considering their options for care, the Best Hospitals ratings are designed to help them identify hospitals that excel in the kind of care they may need,” said Harder. “A hospital that’s earned a High Performing rating in a service may be a good option for patients in need of that service and their medical professionals to consider.”
The U.S. News Procedures & Conditions methodology is based entirely on objective measures of quality such as survival rates, patient experience, and how successfully each hospital helps patients get back home.