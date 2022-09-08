A state organization awarded East Texas groups with more than $600,000 in grants to provide services for the region’s veterans.
Representatives from the Texas Veterans Commission Fund for Veterans’ Assistance awarded the $655,000 in grants to six entities, three of which received checks in person at a ceremony Thursday in Tyler. Together, the groups provide services to roughly 740 East Texas veterans and their families, according to the commission.
Texas Veterans Commission Vice Chair Kimberlee Shaneyfelt, a U.S. Air Force veteran, presented the checks at the Habitat for Humanity of Smith County offices on Front Street.
“Everyone is charged with the responsibility of caring for those who served,” Shaneyfelt said. “We want to recognize now more than ever how critical it is to recognize and help those veterans and their families.”
During the presentation, Shaneyfelt emphasized encouraging veterans in crisis to ask for help; having people be the link between veterans and organizations trying to help; and congratulating East Texas organizations for their continuous support to the cause.
East Texas Council of Governments Executive Director David Cleveland accepted a $100,000 check for the organization that is set to provide veterans dependents and spouses with transportation programs in the 14 counties it services. Habitat for Humanity of Smith County staff and Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity CEO LaJuan Gordon each received $200,000 for the organizations to provide veterans and surviving spouses with home modification services. Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity serves Harrison, Gregg and Upshur counties.
Arc-Tex Council of Governments received $5,000 to provide veterans in Lamar County with transportation programs and services. Sabine Valley Regional MHMR Center received $50,000 to provide veterans, dependents and surviving spouses with supportive services, and The Salvation Army of Lufkin received $100,000 to provide financial assistance services to veterans and family members in Angelina and Nacogdoches counties.
The funding was generated primarily by the Texas Lottery Commission’s games designated for veteran support, according to a statement by TVC. Other funding sources include grants from individual donation options on driver’s licenses, licenses to carry a handgun, outdoor recreational licenses for fishing and hunting and vehicle registrations.
The Texas Veterans Commission advocates for and provides service to veterans in the state.
East Texas Council of Governments Executive Director David Cleveland said he feels honored to receive the funds and noted his family is composed of many veterans who served. Cleveland also said veterans are one of the special groups in America that really deserve recognition.
“These are the men and women who put their lives on the line every day so we can live in the greatest country that has ever existed on earth,” Cleveland said. “We simply wouldn’t have the freedoms that we have today without the active duty from veterans generation after generation.”
Cleveland said as long as he is in charge of the organization, they will aim to expand it in order to keep offering support to veterans in East Texas. He said this is the “least they can do for veterans.”
Shaneyfelt encouraged residents to keep being part of donations that will make an impact in a veteran’s life.
Veterans in need of assistance can find organizations providing help in the area by visiting tvc.texas.gov/grants/assistance/.