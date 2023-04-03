East Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour day of giving, coming April 25th, that provides critical funding for our many East Texas nonprofits. Each day through April 25, we will highlight a Smith County nonprofit that is participating this year.
The Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County serves an average of 200 families per month, which is almost 2,400 families per year. Over the past 40 years, the Alliance has evolved and grown into a multi-faceted organization with the goal of helping all people in Smith County impacted by Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.
