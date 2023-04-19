East Texas Giving Day is expected to be a record-breaking event this year, organizers said.
East Texas Communities Foundation, which hosts the online giving fundraiser challenge, has generated more than $127,000 in donations for participating nonprofits through the website, www.EastTexasGivingDay.org, according to a press release from ETCF.
Officially slated from 6 a.m. to midnight Tuesday, April 25, East Texas Giving Day had an early kickoff beginning two weeks ago for anyone who wanted to donate early, and has already raised an amount of funds ETCF expects to be record-breaking once all is said and done.
The purpose of an area-wide Giving Day is to bring the region together as a community to easily support, raise money and awareness for East Texas nonprofits.
It provides a simple way for people to donate and achieve their charitable goals, by providing an 18-hour online fundraising event. The ETCF provides the public an opportunity to donate financially and pledge volunteer hours through its online platform.
“One of the most attractive components of Giving Day is its convenience,” said Kyle Penney, East Texas Communities Foundation President. “Donors can access the donation portal from any wi-fi-enabled device, including their smartphones.”
There are 350 nonprofit organizations donors can choose to support when donating. Donors also have the option of joining in on the fun by creating celebration pages that benefit their favorite nonprofits.
“Celebration Pages provide the public an opportunity to be an active participant in the Giving Day experience,” said Penney. “If you feel passionately about a local charity, then this is your chance to get involved. You can create a Celebration Page, set a fundraising goal and share that with your friends and family either by social media, text or email.”
Donors can double their donation by contributing to nonprofits that have secured their own matching funds. Multiple participating nonprofits have secured a match for this year’s event, according to ETCF.
“Matching funds are a way for donors to make their dollars go further,” said Penney. “Currently there is over $1.3 million in matching funds available on the Giving Day site.”
At checkout, donors can also make an additional donation to the Community Cares Fund. Donations made to the Community Cares Fund will be divided equally amongst nonprofits that raise funds on the Giving Day site.
The minimum donation that can be made at www.EastTexasGivingDay.org is $10.
Ongoing updates about the event will be posted on ETCF’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SimplifiedGiving and the foundation’s website www.etcf.org.
East Texas Communities Foundation is a nonprofit corporation serving 32 counties in East Texas. The foundation distributed $12.3 million in grants in 2022 and currently manages over $115 million in over 430 unique charitable funds which support nonprofit organizations and student scholarships.
The foundation, which was formed in 1989, has awarded over $138 million in grants and scholarships since its inception.