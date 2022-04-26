The East Texas Communities Foundation hopes to raise $3 million for area nonprofits during its annual East Texas Giving Day.
The virtual fundraising campaign kicks off at 6 a.m. today and will continue for 18 hours. Although Giving Day officially begins today, the group had already raised $315,000 for participating nonprofits as of Monday afternoon.
Nearly 300 nonprofits will benefit from the donations, including 122 in Smith County, 33 in Gregg County and the rest in surrounding East Texas counties that ETCF covers.
Donors can visit www.easttexasgivingday.org and give at least $10 to support a local nonprofit. Those who donate can also pledge volunteer hours and give back to the community by donating their time.
“Giving Day is just a very fun opportunity for people to get involved. You find a lot about the community that you live in by looking at the variety of nonprofits that are participating. We want people to celebrate the nonprofits and the work that they do," said Holly McFarlin, public relations director of East Texas Communities Foundation. "They really fill a gap that our government and things like that can’t fill because these are truly boots on the ground and individuals helping on the front lines."
McFarlin said the campaign fills the gap for area nonprofits to provide for those in need.
“People are still needing extra support such as those who may have gotten behind because they lost their job or something like that,” she said. “This online fundraiser will provide them with that extra fundraising arm that they need in order to continue with their mission.”
For fans of particular charities and nonprofits, ETCF has allowed donors to show their support and love by creating celebration pages for this year's event.
“Celebration pages provide the public an opportunity to be an active participant in the Giving Day experience,” McFarlin said. “If you feel passionately about a local charity, this is your chance to get involved. You can create a celebration page, tell your story about the nonprofit and share that with your friends and family either by social media, text or email.”
To create a celebration page, donors can select any participating nonprofit at www.EastTexasGivingDay.org, create a donor profile and complete a few simple questions.
“Celebration pages have proven to elevate awareness and help nonprofits reach their overall campaign goals,” she said. “Last year these pages made a huge impact on the nonprofits and gave a voice to their most loyal advocates.”
McFarlin also mentioned that donors who make a contribution will get an immediate tax acknowledgement which can be used for their taxes in 2023.
Local participating nonprofits:
Smith County
Gregg County
