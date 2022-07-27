The East Texas Food Bank will begin constructing a new resource center and fresh produce processing center in Tyler.
The project — which is part ETFB’s overall strategic plan to expand programs, distribute more food and serve people — represents a $7 million dollar investment.
More infrastructure like new roads for delivery trucks are among others things the organization will work on once construction begins.
“We are excited to move forward with our plans to build a new food pantry at our distribution center in Tyler,” East Texas Food Bank CEO Dennis Cullinane said Wednesday morning during a groundbreaking ceremony. “We currently estimate that this project will serve 500 Smith County households each week and provide 756,000 meals annually.”
The 2,500 square foot resource center, which will be adjacent to the ETFB offices, will also be located near low-income neighborhoods in a census tract where 34% of the population lives below the poverty line.
Cullinane said this is the first time the organization will operate a food pantry at its facility to help close the hunger gap in the city.
The resource center will also include a healthy food pantry option to provide nutritious food through a new client-choice distribution model.
A benefits assistance program will come with the new site to help clients apply for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and other social service benefits.
A 9,000-square-foot fresh produce processing center will also be constructed along with the resource center.
The fresh produce processing center will allow the food bank to employ different distribution strategies including collecting, storing, repackaging and distributing fresh fruits and vegetables in the 26 counties the organization operates.
“Fresh fruits and vegetables are an important part of a healthy diet and yet many of our clients are unable to buy them because of the expense,” Cullinane said. “The goal is to sustain our fresh product distribution at 14 million pounds or 50% of ETFB’s total distribution by 2025.”
Cullinane said one of the reasons why they decided to go with this project is because of the food crisis that was worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Recent inflation is another reason why the food bank is aiming to help the community with the new resource center.
“We had a 10-year strategic plan to try and narrow the meal gap, making sure that everybody had access to the resources that they needed,” he said. “When the state reopened after the pandemic, things got a little bit better but the recent 9.1% inflation pump has really sent a lot of people to the end of the line.”
The new facilities were funded by several grants, including a massive $9 million dollar grant by Mackenzie Scott, the wife of multimillionaire and Amazon owner Jeff Bezos.
Donna Spam, chief advancement officer for ETFB, said Scott’s vision when donating money to these types of organizations was to set an example for others to contribute to the cause.
“There are approximately 200 food banks operating nationwide and we were one of the 42 that received a grant back,” Spam said.
Other donations came from the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act and the American Rescue Plan.
“If our generous donors didn’t provide us with these grants, we would not be able to do the work we do,” Cullinane said.
ETFB is currently distributing 27 million meals per year with the goal being 32, according to Cullinane.
He said the opening of the new facilities will help them in reaching the goal by 2025.
The new facilities are expected to be completed by 2023.
Cullinane encouraged those in need of food to visit the ETFB website, click on the find food button and look for the county of residence.