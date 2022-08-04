The East Texas Food Bank has established a new partnership with national nonprofit organization Family Agriculture Resource Management Services (F.A.R.M.S.).
The partnership will allow F.A.R.M.S. to donate food to the food bank to distribute to people in need.
F.A.R.M.S. is a nationwide nonprofit organization based in Rock Hill, South Carolina, that purchases food produce from its farm clients and donates it to food banks across the country.
The organization also offers legal and technical services to aging farmers while reducing hunger in the farmers community through the 30,000 Acres food bank program.
Jillian Hishaw, founding director of F.A.R.M.S., said it is important for them to partner with ETFB as they are the largest food bank across East Texas, serving 26 counties in the area.
In just a few months of the partnership, F.A.R.M.S. has already donated 80,000 pounds of cabbage and potatoes to rural residents in East Texas.
“ETFB is an ideal partner for F.A.R.M.S since many of the counties that receive services from their foodbank are rural,” Hishaw said. “This aligns with our mission as 90 percent of F.A.R.M.S. resources are exclusively devoted to rural farming communities.”
Not long ago, Dennis Cullinane, ETFB’s CEO, said the organization would seek new partnerships as a result of inflation.
F.A.R.M.S. is one of the new partnerships the food bank has established in order to keep fighting hunger issues in East Texas.
Part of the partnership’s goal is to cover the increasing cost of transportation to serve rural communities that are in need. Due to rising costs and inflation, many food banks are unable to deliver food to rural communities. F.A.R.M.S. will aid ETFB with funds needed to cover transportation costs, according Darin Dabney, public relations consultant.
Additionally, F.A.R.M.S. distributing to food bank programs is an integral part of the organization and is designed to distribute fresh produce in high poverty communities.
Cullinane said ETFB is very excited to form a new partnership, as it will help the organization fulfill its long-term goal of maximizing food distribution.
“Our strategic goal is to increase food distribution to 32 million meals by 2025,” he said. “Providing healthy food like fresh produce to help our neighbors struggling with hunger is so important to our mission of fighting hunger in East Texas.”
ETFB recently announced it will be opening a new resource and fresh produce center in 2023.
Cullinane said the new facilities will also play an important role in reaching their distribution goal for the coming years.
The F.A.R.M.S. partnership with ETFB will aim to help fight hunger in East Texas by giving food to those who need it the most. Stats show that 1 in 5 East Texans, including 1 in 4 children, lack access to nutritious food.
“We are elated to know our grants are making an impact on reducing rural child and senior hunger,” Hishaw said. “We have worked with the state of Texas in the past and we hope this new partnership will allow us to keep helping rural communities and farmers.”
ETFB encourages those who are in need of food to visit the ETFB website, click on the find food button and look for the county of residence.