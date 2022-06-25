A combat boot made of canned food was built by members of the East Texas Food Bank and Humana on Friday morning to raise awareness about veterans suffering from hunger in East Texas.
The event was organized by Humana, a health insurance company, and took place at the ETFB storage offices.
The ETFB mission is to fight hunger and feed hope in East Texas. This charity event is one of many they do to contribute in the fight against hunger.
Bill Morris, Panola County Veterans Service Office, said it is important to raise awareness because it does affect the East Texas region.
Morris said there are a lot of people in Panola County that suffer from hunger but don’t have access to resources like the internet or local television.
For him, being present at the event is a way to gather information he can pass along to those in need.
Veterans are one of the groups in Panola County that are struggling the most to get food on the table. Hunger could possibly be one of the reasons why the suicide rate for veterans is so high, with 22 per day.
Morris took the time to acknowledge the work done by ETFB, which he said was magnificent.
“We live in the greatest country in the world and we live in a part of the country that is very blessed in helping take care of our people,” he said. “We just have to know where it is and how to use it.”
ETFB Marketing and Communications Director Rebecca Berkley said local residents suffering from hunger should be on the lookout for upcoming food distributions.
Visit www.easttexasfoodbank.org for more information.