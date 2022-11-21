As early as 6 a.m. Monday, East Texas residents were lined up at Green Acres Baptist Church ready to take home fresh produce and a special holiday food box ahead of Thanksgiving.
The event was part of East Texas Food Bank’s monthly mobile pantry distribution but also one of the many partnership events conducted within the community. Those who attended received two boxes per household, a fresh produce box with a variety of root vegetables, and a holiday box with canned ham and products for side dishes.
Samuel Sadler, local missions director at Green Acres Baptist Church, said the Thanksgiving distribution partnership is referred to as the “Feed Our Friends” event, and it’s an important distribution for the local church.
“We try to partner up with our community and to put the word out, especially around the holidays, when we know it's a tough time for people especially with inflation that’s going on. We just want people to be able to feel safe on our campus and feel loved, and that's what we try to do. Each person that comes here, they are prayed for -- there at intake -- and are given information about our church and just why we're doing what we’re doing,” he said.
Sadler said the event is more than a distribution event; it is also a way for the church to help Tyler thrive as a whole.
During the distribution, more than 100 volunteers from Green Acres were in attendance guiding residents through long lines, which extended down Troup Highway, almost reaching Whataburger, said Rebecca Berkley, communications and marketing director of East Texas Food Bank.
ETFB provided a large quantity of distribution boxes in order to feed 1,200 households, said Berkley.
Angela Crispin, Tyler resident, was in line inside her car waiting for more than an hour and is a regular attendee for ETFB produce distributions.
Crispin is thankful for the event and said the distribution helps her family financially.
“We’re not really a high-income family, we’re low income, so it kind of helps us so we don’t have to waste our money on getting extra groceries when we need it,” she said.
Raul Rodriguez, who is a local health care provider, also came to the event to benefit from the distribution boxes. Although it was a drive-thru event, Rodriguez had a different form of transportation -- a bicycle.
He heard about the event through television and automatically knew he and his bicycle were going to be in attendance, especially with the struggles of inflation, he said.
“... Prices for groceries have gone up too high, some people can’t afford it,” he said. “Inflation is going up.”
Volunteers gave boxes to Rodriguez, who emptied the fresh produce box of potatoes and carrots to transfer into his bicycle basket and moved the holiday box items into a produce bag. He said not only was he walking away with a box for himself, but he also obtained a box for his clients.
In regards to the distribution, he expressed gratitude and was thankful for the products given to him.
“We have a good Lord. God bless America, and we take care of one another and love one another, and let it be peace on earth,” he said.
Other attendees also showed gratitude to the volunteers and were happy to obtain groceries to assist with the upcoming holiday.
“We just want people to make sure they have the food they need to celebrate this week,” Berkley said.
According to Berkley, families who couldn’t attend the mobile distributions can still obtain food from other local pantries through easttexasfoodbank.org.
She also mentioned that ETFB is always in search of volunteers, either for mobile distributions or to pack boxes at the ETFB center, and those interested can sign up in groups, families, or individually.
“We need a lot of volunteers to pull off everything that we do.” she said.
For more information on how to volunteer, go to https://www.easttexasfoodbank.org/join-the-fight/donate-time/.