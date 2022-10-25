The East Texas Cruzers Car & Truck Show hit a milestone with its latest donation to the Texas Wounded Warriors Foundation.
The Cruzers held their ninth annual event at Winchester Park in Chandler. Each year the Show benefits the Texas Wounded Warriors Foundation and takes place on the third Saturday of September.
On Sunday, the East Texas Cruzers gathered and presented a check of $10,034.85 to TWWF chairman Dick Goetz and vice chairman Steve Braley during a ceremony near The Cascades Golf & Country Club in Tyler.
The donation put the group's contribution total to more than $100,000.
Attending the ceremony and representing the ET Cruzers were Kenny Conner, Larry Rains, Gene Robertson and Larry Stevenson.
The ET Cruzers are a local organization of vintage car enthusiasts. This year's show attracted a record 220 entries. Some 30% of those who enter their refurbished cars and trucks for the competition are veterans.
The first show was held in 2013.
Also, this year Hall Buick GMC, the ET Cruzers and TWWF are providing a $30,000 contribution for the purchase of equipment to the Christian Restoration Community Residential Care Program Center, founded by Debra Christian in East Texas.
This provides veteran students enrolled in the CRC's apprenticeship program training in the horticulture industry. They will receive classroom instruction as well as on-the-job training to equip them for career and employment opportunities.
The Hall family are big supporters of the TWWF. For the past 12 years, Monte, Gerry and Pam Hall of Hall Buick GMC of Tyler have hosted Texas Wounded Warriors Month in May. Hall Chevrolet Buick GMC of Canton joined in 2019. For each vehicle sold, the Halls donate a portion of the sale to the Texas Wounded Warriors Foundation. The Hall has donated more than $100,000.
The TWWF has three addition events for 2022.
On Monday, the Miro Vista Halloween Pro Am takes place in Fort Worth. Goetz said each team will play a hole wearing a Halloween mask to bring a little more fun to the tournament.
The Escondido Pro Am is scheduled for Nov. 7 at Horseshoe Bay.
The TWWF will wind up the year with the Fall Warrior and Family Retreat from Nov. 11-13 at T BAR M Camps and Retreats in New Braunfels. About 70 veterans and their families will attend, Goetz said.
The organization is also donating scholarships to veterans to attend UT Tyler (30 scholarships), Tyler Junior College (25 scholarships) and East Texas Baptist University (25 scholarships).