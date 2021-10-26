The East Texas Cruzers Car & Truck Show got back on track in September.
After last year's show was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cruzers held their eighth annual event at Winchester Park in Chandler. Each year the Show benefits the Texas Wounded Warriors Foundation and is held on the third Saturday of September.
On Sunday, the East Texas Cruzers gathered and presented a check for $9,681 to TWWF chairman Dick Goetz and vice chairman Steve Braley during a ceremony near The Cascades Golf & Country Club in Tyler.
Attending the ceremony representing the ET Cruzers were Larry Rains, Jimmy Zahirniak, David Morse, Kenny Conner and Gene Roberson.
The Car & Truck Show started nearly 10 years ago and now has raised more than $65,000 for the Texas Wounded Warriors Foundation.
The show attracted 191 enteries and many veterans participated.
FREEDOM WALL
The Cost of Freedom Wall honors brave warriors who have fought for the United States in the name of justice and freedom. This Wall is located at 1565 FM 2493 E, Bullard, 75757. To honor someone who has served, the plaque cost is $150. For information contact: Bob Burnett (903) 894-9330 or Dick Goetz (903) 918-2210.
TWWF MISSION
The mission statement of the Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation is to raise awareness, to honor, and to empower our Wounded United States Military Warriors who live in Texas and surrounding states, enabling them to assimilate back to daily life upon their return from combat. We seek to provide Wounded Veterans injured from combat operations in Iraq and Afghanistan with funding to defray the basic costs of living incurred, as a result of the short and long-term care of those injuries.
The focus of the Texas Wounded Warriors Foundation is to support programs and services such as the Warrior and Family Support Center in San Antonio at Brooke Army Medical Center. Additionally, huge gaps commonly exist before Veteran Affairs benefits begin for Wounded Warriors who return from Iraq or Afghanistan following combat injuries. The Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation assists wounded veterans and ensures that they and their families receive private sector support to help fill this gap. They also work closely with other agencies to provide needed services such as handicap upgrades to housing, transportation to and from medical appointments, and other needs.
Goetz noted 90% of all donations are used to support Wounded Warriors and their families. The group has raised more than $7 million since its inception.
For more information, to donate or volunteer with the TWWF, call 903-918-2210 or visit their website www.txwoundedwarrior.com.