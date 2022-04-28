East Texas Crisis Center hosts 'Denim Day' to empower, support sexual assault survivors

Holding up signs and dressed in denim jeans, a group of East Texas residents marched in downtown Tyler heading to Broadway Avenue in support of sexual assault survivors during an awareness event hosted by East Texas Crisis Center.
Signs included words such as, “I believe survivors, I stand with survivors," “I believe you matter,” along with Spanish signs to empower Spanish-speaking sexual assault victims as the crisis center invited the community to participate in a "Denim Day" walk.
Alondra Rosales, a sexual assault survivor, brought her friends and held up signs during the walk and said it was nice to see the community come together in support of victims.
“In order for us to speak up, we need to feel like we’re supported and backed up, and events like these create that kind of support,” she said. “A lot of times we get stuck victim blaming, we don’t hold the right person accountable. I think that a lot of statistics, we can’t base it on 100% because there’s a lot of people that don’t speak up.”
Rosales also mentioned how the denim jeans, which were on display with encouraging words painted on them, helped others empathize with victims.
“You definitely feel the experiences of other people. I think as humans it's very important for us to come together and validate each other's experiences. It happens to men and women, and a lot of men don’t feel comfortable speaking up especially in different ethnicity communities, so I do think bringing awareness and supporting one another and not victim shaming helps,” she said.
As a survivor herself, Rosales wanted to add a message to other victims of sexual or physical assault.
“If you’re out there and have experienced sexual assault or physical assault, I want you to know you’re not alone. You matter, you’re valid, we see you, I see you and you’re important,” she said.
Also at the event, community organizations that work with sexual assault survivors were present to educate and support attendees.
Cheyenne Jones, sexual assault programs coordinator and counselor for East Texas Crisis Center, mentioned the importance of Denim Day, which it takes place on the last Wednesday of every April during Sexual Awareness Month.
Denim Day initially started after an young 18-year old girl in Italy was raped by her 45-year-old driving instructor in 1992, according to denimdayinfo.org. The man was sent to prison but his conviction was overturned because the court argued that due to the tightness of the girl's jeans, the offender couldn’t have taken the jeans off without her consent due to how tight they were.
Women in the Italian Parliament were angered by the verdict and protested by wearing jeans on the steps of the Supreme Court. Since then, every year since 1999, Denim Day has evolved internationally to become an award-winning prevention education campaign.
Jones said the event teaches others about the sensitivity of sexual violence and how to avoid questions that place blame on a victim such as, "Why were you drinking? Why were you wearing that? Why were you at this place?"
“We’re just trying to create awareness for people so they won’t do that to survivors anymore, they’ll put that blame where it belongs, on the person who committed the crime,” she said.
Jones said all jeans on display at the event were created by East Texas Crisis Center sexual assault survivors and staff members.
Those dealing with sexual assault can visit etcc.org for all services or call the local number off ETCC at 903-509-2526, or the 24/7 hotline for help at 903-595-5591.