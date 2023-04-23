Denim jeans of all shapes and sizes decorated with words such as "Silence Is Not Consent" and "Your Hands Don't' Belong On Me" were strung on clotheslines Saturday across the Square in downtown Tyler.
East Texas Crisis Center held Denim Day 2023 as a day of action against sexual violence. Attendees were encouraged to wear denim to combat victim-blaming and promote sexual violence awareness.
"We wanted to bring organizations together in East Texas that work with survivors so we can show the community and survivors that it takes a collective effort to meet their needs," said Jeremy Flowers, director of marketing and public relations for East Texas Crisis Center.
Participants in a Solidarity Walk held signs decorated with messages of support.
The Denim Day campaign is held in April during Sexual Assault Awareness Month. The first campaign was in 1999 in Los Angeles and has since been held annually worldwide.
Denim Day began after a court in Italy overturned a rape conviction because the victim wore tight denim jeans. The following day, women in the Italian Parliament wore jeans in solidarity with the victim.
Peace Over Violence developed the Denim Day campaign in response to the case and the activism surrounding it. Peace Over Violence is a nonprofit, multicultural, community-based and volunteer-centered organization dedicated to building healthy relationships, families and communities free from sexual, domestic and interpersonal violence, according to the group.
As the longest-running sexual violence prevention and education campaign in history, Denim Day asks community members, elected officials, businesses and students to make a social statement with their fashion statement by wearing jeans on this day as a visible means of protest against the misconceptions that surround sexual violence.
Organizations and professionals that work with sexual violence survivors appeared at Saturday's event, including: 1 in 3 Foundation; Smith County District Attorney's Office; the University of Texas at Tyler Title IX Office; PATH; CASA for Kids – East Texas; For The Silent; St. Clare's Episcopal Church; and UT Tyler Social Work Club.
Skye Odem, For the Silent representative, said all the organizations at Denim Day overlap and can help each other when someone has a need. Any support the community can show to raise awareness is appreciated, she added.
"We all help each other to help our community," Odem said. "We're trying to teach our at-risk youth that their bodies are their own and not to take that path that leads to trafficking."
Sexual Assault Awareness Month is the primary time organizations are out in the community promoting awareness of sexual violence.
"We're here to support (victims), and we believe them and also that services are available for them because a lot of times survivors may not be aware of the services available today," Flowers said.
East Texas Crisis Center provides free and confidential services to survivors, whether needing shelter, counseling or advocacy.
In 2023, the East Texas Crisis Center provided services to 102 survivors of sexual violence.
"Sexual Assault Awareness Month is a time for everyone in the community to examine the role that they play in not only supporting survivors, but what they can do to work to prevent sexual violence," Flowers said. "It takes a community to not only support survivors but prevent sexual violence."