Due to flood damage during the recent freeze, East Texas Crisis Center has closed its doors for emergency shelter services until further notice.
Jeremy Flowers, director of the shelter, said the shelter received damage two times, on Dec. 21 and then on the 24th.
The first damage was in one wing of the shelte, where a pipe from the shelter's sprinklers system burst, which led to a flood in the hallways near the inside of the families' bedrooms.
After relocating the families due to the flood, the shelter received more damage on Christmas Eve near the areas where the families were staying.
“We moved the families to other alternative locations and had to close down the shelter,” Flowers said.
After relocating families, ETX Crisis Center has started repairing and repainting the walls that received water damage.
“We don’t have an estimated timeframe of how long that will take, unfortunately. Right now we’re hopeful that it will be quick, and we will be able to provide safety and shelter for women and their children as soon as possible,” said Flowers.
Although the crisis center is closed, the 24-hour hotline is still up and running and available to call. Face-to-face counseling services, support groups and advocacy services are still running, said Flowers.
“Our services are still available, we just can’t provide emergency shelters to anyone at this time,” he said. “I still encourage people to call our hotline number and our advocates will be able to give a referral that best suits their situation.”
In regards to the cost to repair the damage, Flowers mentioned that the estimated cost is unknown and this time due to the uncertainty of the extent of repairs needed.
Flowers said those interested in regards of when the shelter is back open can keep up with updates through social media or calling the daytime number at 903-509-2526 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. or the 24-hour emergency hotline at 903-595-5591.