For the sixth annual year, CASA for Kids of East Texas hosted a friendly competition that brings together community members while raising money for the nonprofit.
The "Caught Doing Good for Kids" fundraiser reeled in community members on Friday who had one goal in mind -- to "get off the hook" by emphasizing the networking fundraising event among social media platforms and through any form of communication.
Teams were texting, dialing, and doing anything they could to reach individuals willing to donate and also speak about the mission of the nonprofit that provides court-appointed, trained community volunteers who advocate for children in abused and neglected situations.
Donald Whaley, environmental manager at Delek Tyler Refinery, was among the community members in attendance on Friday. It was his first time participating in the yearly fundraiser.
Whaley and his teammates conducted a phone-a-thon, texting, using Facebook and getting in contact with friends, vendors, acquaintances or anyone who they would think would be interested in donating.
“It’s being well received by the people we call and they understand it's for a good cause, you can feel the energy in the room,” he said.
He also mentioned that CASA holds a special place in the company’s heart and considers it a joy to assist the nonprofit.
“CASA is near and dear to our hearts, it’s an East Texas benefit. For one thing what children have to go through in this and other communities, it’s good that they have an advocate service that will look out for them and make sure they're being represented in the process,” Whaley said.
Mary Jo Burgess, executive director of CASA for Kids of East Texas, said the event was meant to serve as a fun way to raise awareness and donations for the children.
“Five years ago, I was looking for a new way to raise funds and I call them ‘little touches’ so I was really interested in how people can donate $25, hear about what we do, feel good about their donation and know that it really makes a significant impact. This was a way to create hundreds of those new ‘little touches’ and make people feel a connection for that brief moment but learning more about abuse and neglect in our community,” she said.
According to Burgess, the event helps CASA raise an impactful amount of funds which helps the nonprofit in numerous ways such as providing basic needs like groceries or school clothes for children.
“It raises about $30,000 for us and the funds help us recruit training and support the volunteers that work as the advocates for our children,” she said. “All these funds help us to fulfill the needs of the child but also to get that volunteer advocate who becomes their guardian. It's such a neat way for our community to come in and spend an hour or two and smack talk, challenge each other and just talk about what our work is.”
Participating teams included the Tyler Police Department/Tyler Animal Control, Southside Bank, Delek Oil Refinery, Greater Tyler Area Realtors, North Star Missionary Baptist Church, and more.
Even though the event was hosted on Friday, CASA will be accepting donations through Sunday for the fundraising event, when the winning team will be announced for raising the most amount of money.
To donate and for more information go to https://casaforkidsofet.org, text TYLERCASA to 56651, Venmo @casaforkidsofeasttexas.