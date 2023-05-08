LONGVIEW — When the East Texas Coaches Association does their Hall of Honor induction ceremony, they also recognize East Texas football state champions from the previous season.
The Carthage Bulldogs have grown accustomed to being the recognized team.
And on April 23, the 2022 version of the Bulldogs were recognized during the East Texas Coaches Association Hall of Honor banquet inside the Holiday Inn North Infinity Event Center.
“I want to thank the organization, John King, Kyle Preston and those guys for getting this together,” Carthage head football coach Scott Surratt said.”
Carthage won its ninth state championship — all since 2008 — with a 42-0 win over Wimberley. Surratt has been the head coach of the Bulldogs for the past 16 years, winning state titles in nine of those. The Bulldogs are 205-29 under Surratt, who is tied for Gordon Wood for the most state championships as a head coach in Texas high school football history.
In 2022, the Bulldogs completed their fourth 16-0 season — 2009, 2017 and 2019 were the others. The Bulldogs also went 14-0 in 2020.
Carthage outscored its opponents 767-188 this past season.
“I want to thank my date tonight, our defensive coordinator Darren Preston,” Surratt said. “Four points a game is what our starters gave up this year … phenomenal, phenomenal coaching.”
Carthage was honored alongside coaches Mike Vallery of Kilgore, Dennis Parker of Marshall and Clarence McMichael of Nacogdoches, along with player Matt Flynn (Tyler Lee), sports writer Phil Hicks (Tyler Morning Telegraph) and official Bobby Bain (Tyler chapter).
“I am very honored to be the head coach at Carthage,” Surratt said. “It’s been crazy. I really appreciate you. And go Bulldogs.”