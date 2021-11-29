Christian radio station KVNE in Tyler and East Texas-based Hiway 80 Rescue Mission are collecting donations as part of their annual holiday drive to provide hygiene care packages for those experiencing homelessness.
Jennifer Bailey, Vice President of Marketing and Community Impact at 89.5 KVNE, said the goal is to collect supplies for 2,000 care packages by the Dec. 12 deadline.
“With the pandemic there is an even greater need for the community for those who’ve been displaced, lost families, et cetera. Our goal is ... to bless that many people that have been struggling with homelessness in our partnership with Hiway 80 Rescue Mission,” she said.
Bailey said the station is honored to partner up with the local nonprofit and give hope to the homeless community by focusing on them for the holidays.
“This is another segment of our community that needs help. And we love what Hiway 80 Rescue Mission is doing to help people find hope, healing and redemption,” she said.
Community members can gather hygiene products and place donations in locations such as Chick-fil-A, KVNE radio station, Hiway 80 Rescue Mission locations and Mardel Christian and Education.
Donations can be dropped off at Chick-fil-A locations on South Broadway in Tyler, the Lindale location, at the East Loop 281 Longview location and the Jacksonville location; Hiway 80 Rescue Mission in Tyler and Longview; Mardel Christian and Education in Tyler and Longview; and the KVNE studio on Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.
“We want to encourage the community that if they're out and about, they can go to our website and find the items that are needed. They can find some or all of the things in the list and drop them off at any location,” she said.
Requested items include toothbrushes, toothpaste, disposable razors, combs, cleaning wipes, nail clippers, beanies/toboggans, socks, unisex underwear, deodorant, lip balm and other hygiene products. Christmas cards are also encouraged.
The station is also taking money donations of $20 which allows organizers to purchase a package for those who may not have time to collect donations.
For more information, visit https://kvne.com/care-packages/.