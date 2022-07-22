Mass shootings across the country in public places and the recent deadly massacre at a Uvalde elementary school have caused more people to have their guards up.
In Tyler, more people are seeking protection. First-time gun owners are making purchases and signing up for training courses.
A Tyler gun shop and an East Texas training academy both said they have recently seen an increase in customers making purchases and signing up for beginner courses.
Lansdon Yoakum, e-commerce manager at Superior Outfitters, said the East Texas-based gun shop has not only seen an increase recently but in the past three years.
Yaokum said common factors that led to an increase have been things such as COVID-19, riots and politics. He mentioned the store saw a change of customers once the pandemic began.
“When COVID and riots happened, a lot of people were scared and a lot of people realized they needed a firearm. Our customer base grew expeditiously..” he said. “The market as a whole grew. ”
According to Yaokum, a third to half of the business' customers are people who don’t have a gun but want to become an owner.
“Whether they are single moms, business owners who never thought they would need one,” he said. “People coming in and buying a gun for the first time is more common than what anyone thinks.”
Yaokum said it's common and expected for businesses to see lower sales during summertime, but with the recent timeline of events there has been a turn this season.
“We are always expecting a dip in the summertime, but with the recent events some people are scared and they are coming in. What we have seen is more and more people buying guns for defense instead of hunting. Here in the next few months, we will see an increase in hunting rifles being sold with deer season and the fall coming, but as of right now we have seen an increase in people buying handguns, defense shotguns, AR’s and so forth, to defend themselves and to those that they love,” he said.
Besides the gun sales going up, Ray Barron, owner and director of operations for Freedom Defense Training, also said there has been a 100% increase in enrollment of gun courses, especially beginner sessions.
“We've seen probably more new gun owners in the last few years than we have in probably the last 10 years of being open for business. I think around 2019 to 2020, especially with a lot of the violence that erupted around our country, a lot more people are aware now about personal safety than they had been in the past,” he said. “There has definitely been an increase in that and there's been an extensive increase in females wanting to obtain licenses and training, that's probably tripled in the last few years.”
Barron also mentioned that the course with the most increase in enrollment has been the advanced level courses for licensed individuals who seek to use it for protection in their household, out in public, or protection of families.
Another popular training course has recently been the training courses for school districts, said Barron.
“We've been doing it for quite a while but obviously this past year, with the recent event down in Uvalde, a lot more school districts are taking it more seriously now. So we've been recruited by some new ones, to not just come in and do staff training, but also train their guardian programs,” he said. “For the last couple of days, we've been training school police and other police officers that may respond to a school on how to utilize their shields, their tools that they have on and how to move through a building as a team.”
He also mentioned other ways FDT helps schools with training, such as threat assessments.
“We do the full spectrum for the school, we also conduct what we call threat assessments, in which we can come in and identify their (school trainees) vulnerabilities, their risk, where their gaps and safety are, and we give that feedback to help them with their plans,” Barron said.
FDT offers a variety of training in the East Texas area such as beginner handgun courses, Texas concealed handgun courses, women-only handgun courses, self-defense, school district campus safety courses, and more.
For more information on Superior Outfitters go to https://www.superiorgunshop.com, and for FDT Training go to http://freedomdefensetraining.com.