Tyler Alumnae Chapter plans for upcoming Scholarship Recognition Luncheon
Tyler Alumnae Chapter (TAC) of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will hold its annual May Week scholarship recognition luncheon on Sunday, May 7 at the Holiday Inn Tyler - Conference Center.
The luncheon launches the week of activities highlighting academic and professional achievements. The events will emphasize the importance of higher education in the community.
The scholarship luncheon will recognize seven (7) local high school scholarship recipients, highlight TAC member’s scholastic achievements, and recognize community partnerships.
Other May Week events will be centered around three (3) of the Sorority’s Five-Point Programmatic Thrust: economic development, educational development, and physical and mental health development.
In November of 1942, TAC was chartered, under the guidance of one of the sorority’s Founders, Myra Davis Hemmings. For the past 80 years, they have worked tirelessly to manifest the vision of their 22 Founders, by implementing projects following the sorority's Five Point Programmatic Thrust.
For more information about Tyler Alumnae Chapter (TAC) of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., visit tyleralumnaedst.org. Follow the chapter on Facebook and Instagram @tyleralumnaedst.
AARP Driver Safety Class
There will be an AARP Driver Safety Class on Wednesday, May 3 from noon to 4 p.m. at Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler.
After completion of this four-hour class, you will receive two certificates - one for yourself and one for your automobile insurance agent.
The cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members. Check and cash are accepted.
To make a reservation for this class, please contact instructor Randy Vanderstay at 903-752-0240.