After an eight-year hiatus, Smith County Area Libraries Together (SALT) is resurrecting the East Texas Book Fest, set for April 1 at the Apache Rooms at Tyler Junior College.
SALT is a nonprofit group of Smith County librarians, library workers and community members, pulling together several local libraries.
SALT Member Libraries include Bullard Community Library (Bullard) Cameron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library (Troup), Lillie Russell Memorial Library (Lindale), Robert R. Muntz Library (UT Tyler), Vaughn Library & Learning Library (Tyler Junior College) and Tyler Public Library.
“We all work together to support reading in our respective communities,” said Scherel Carver, treasurer of SALT. “We share information with the public, educate the community on how they can support the libraries.”
Funded in part by Humanities Texas and East Texas Communities Foundation, the book fest is free to the public and will also have food trucks nearby.
“This year’s theme is ‘A Celebration of Library Love’,” said Carver.
Although the fest was dormant for several years, organizers are prepared to make this year a great event. According to Carver, much of the gap was due to librarians at the time retiring.
“At our last event, in 2015, it was a two-day event at Harvey Hall and we had about 100 authors… which is a lot for just a few people in charge to handle,” Carver said.
With new librarians making way, as well as whittling down to 30 authors, the book fest is slated to have authors take selfies and autograph their books, as well as speak with their fans.
The fest will have a virtual visit from one of the keynote speakers, Dan Gutman, author of series like “My Weird School,” “Flashback Four,” and “The Genius Files.”
Western writer, Reavis Wortham - reportedly a favorite for those fond of western novels - will also be featured as a keynote speaker.
Other authors include Cris Burl, D.C. Gomez, Jeff Hampton, Bob Doerr, Susan Miller, Kelly Hollingshead, April Coker, Dana Wayne, Nancy Larson, Dorothy Tinker, Wendy Lanier, Bert Lindsey, Chrystal Gilkey, Lisa Holcomb, Emma Hill, Rayleigh Setser, Jolene Reed, Evangaline Pierce, Linda Pirtle, Rox Burkey, Bethany Overton, Amy Johnson and Julie Kitto.
The event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with setup for authors to begin at 8:30 a.m., and breakdown to begin after the event concludes.
There are still some slots available for authors to register by March 26, with cost of attendance being $50.
The cost includes use of a table, two chairs, tablecloth, sign with author’s name, and lunch voucher.
If you are interested in attending as an author or a vendor, email smithcountylibraries@gmail.com.