Several East Texas players earned spots on the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches all-state and all-region teams
TABC awards are nominated by Texas High School basketball coaches and voted on by coordinators and committees.
All awards require the head coach to be a current TABC member. Academic all-state and scholarship honorees must be a graduating senior. Other player awards require the nominee be a varsity letter winner. All coaching awards require the nominating coach and the nominee be a current TABC member.
All-state selections for boys were Sulphur Springs’ Kordrick Turner and Center’s Jamarion Evans in Class 4A; Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill’s Braden Buchanan, White Oak’s Zac Jacyno and Daingerfield’s Kenny Mosley in 3A; and LaPoynor’s Cooper Gracey and Dijuan Whitehead, Martin’s Mill’s Jak Kinder, Timpson’s Terry Bussey and Beckville’s J’Koby Williams in 2A.
All-state selections for girls were Mount Pleasant’s Paris Beard in Class 5A; Palestine’s Ay’lasia Fantroy; Winnsboro’s Faith Acker and Faith Sechrist and Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill’s Katie Hart and Mackenzie Espinosa in 3A; Martin's Mill’s Mattie Dollar and Libby Rogers, LaPoynor’s Kitty Eldridge and Tenaha’s Kayanna Cox in 2A; and Neches’ Sealy Hines and Aubrey Kincade in 1A.
Receiving all-region honors were:
BOYS
CLASS 5A
Region II: Ashad Walker, Tyler; Payton Chism, Mount Pleasant; Kelcy Morris, Mount Pleasant; Brandon Walker, Lufkin.
CLASS 4A
Region II: Kordrick Turner, Sulphur Springs; Garrett Walker, Canton; Parker Whisenhunt, Sulphur Springs. Region III: Tyson Berry, Chapel Hill; Karmelo Clayborne, Jacksonville; Emonte Cross, Center; Jamarion Evans, Center; Garrett Nuckolls, Bullard.
CLASS 3A
Region II: Aiden Boston, Atlanta; CJ Bowman, Jefferson; Jacorie Bradley, Tatum; Braden Buchanan, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill; Zac Jacyno, White Oak; Carveion Johnson, Hooks; Jatavious Johnson, Hooks; T.J. Moreland, Mineola; Kenny Mosley, Daingerfield; Dawson Pendergrass, Mineola; K.J. Ross, Jefferson; Region III: Jadyn Collins, Crockett; Trey Huddleston, Central Heights; Zach Phipps, Diboll.
CLASS 2A
Region II: Carson Mathis, North Hopkins; Braydon Nguyen, North Hopkins; Region III: Evan Almeida, LaPoynor; Deovion Barnes, Shelbyville; Drew Bobo, Douglass; Terry Bussey, Timpson; Jaidyn Davis, Douglass; Cooper Gracey, LaPoynor; Derek Hollman, Hawkins; Jak Kinder, Martin's Mill; Johnny Lamb, Grapeland; Ja'Tyrian Moore, Tenaha; Caleb Ramsey, Frankston; Ja'Kelvin Smith, Beckville; Tra Thomas, Corrigan-Camden; Alex Tyner, Martin's Mill; L.T. Washington, Timpson; Dijuan Whitehead, LaPoynor; Omarion Wiley, Grapeland; J'Koby Williams, Beckville.
CLASS 1A
Region IV: Mike Barrett, Neches; Connor Griffin, Martinsville; JJ Mendez, Martinsville.
GIRLS
CLASS 5A
Region II: Paris Beard, Mount Pleasant; Aziyah Farrrier, Mount Pleasant.
CLASS 4A
Region II: Khyra Garrett, Brownsboro; Khayla Garrett, Brownsboro; Keshanti Gordon, Paris; Allison Rickman, Canton; Maddie Walters, North Lamar; Amari Welch, Canton; Region III: Kya Cook, Chapel Hill; Kiah Cox, Jacksonville; Ay'Lasia Fantroy, Palestine; Kaylen Igbokwe, Carthage.
CLASS 3A
Region II: Faith Acker, Winnsboro; Jasey Campbell, Rains; Tiea Chatman, Waskom; Mackenzie Espinosa, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill; Katie Hart, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill; Kyra Jackson, Mineola; Jayla Jackson, Mineola; Kaitlyn McAdoo, Winnsboro; Brooklyn McPherson, Edgewood; Blair McPherson, Edgewood; Haley Robertson, Rains; Summer Rogers, Mount Vernon; Faith Sechrist, Winnsboro; Aaliyah Traylor, Mount Vernon; Region III: Kyra Anderson, Huntington; Hillary Dawson, Malakoff; Jalissa Walker, Pineywoods Academy; Nakaylyn Wells, Central Heights.
CLASS 2A
Region III: Mattie Burns, Martin's Mill; Kayanna Cox, Tenaha; I'Tiyanna Dagley, Tenaha; Wila Davis, Frankston; Mattie Dollar, Martin's Mill; Kitty Eldridge, LaPoynor; Haylee Hornbuckle, Woden; Bre Howard, LaPoynor; Kate Lindsey, Martin's Mill; Ariana Neal, Douglass; Tiara Neal, Douglass; McKaelen Reynolds, Tenaha; Libby Rogers, Martin's Mill; Kaylee Venegas, Chireno; Zoey Venrick, Martin's Mill; Jordyn Warren, Hawkins.
CLASS 1A
Region IV: Sealy Hines, Neches; Joely Jenkins, Neches; Aubrey Kincade, Neches; Kacie Trimble, Neches.