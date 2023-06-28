The East Texas Area Council, Boy Scouts announced its selection committee chose Daniel Anderson as CEO, effective July 1.
Anderson began his scouting career in 2004 as a district executive at the Circle Ten Council in Dallas. He moved on to become the senior district executive, district director and field director at the National Capital Area Council in Bethesda, Maryland, and eventually the assistant scout executive at the East Texas Area Council in Tyler for the past nine and a half years.
In seven of the past nine years, total membership has grown in the East Texas Area Council. Additionally, the council has diversified its revenue sources and operated with a balanced budget in all non-pandemic years.
He has two children, both Scouts in the program locally. Alexa, a freshman at Tyler ISD's Early College High School, is a Star Scout in Henderson's Troop 219 and Dean, a fifth grader at Andy Woods, is an Arrow of Light Scout in Tyler's Pack 369.
Michelle Small, CEO of Kelly Community Federal Credit Union, chaired the selection committee. It included council officers John Murphy, John Royar, Tom Prothro, Gene Stewart, Joseph Egbe and Stephanie Morgan and community members Bob Skorkowsky, Robert Bailes, Cody Grace and Yaziri Orrostieta.
The announcement comes after Dewayne Stephens' retirement, effective June 30. Stephens served for three decades with Boy Scouts of America, 10 of which were as East Texas Area Council Scout Executive/CEO, serving 17 counties.
Stephens is retiring to be close to his children and grandchildren in Alabama and is looking forward to building a house and working outdoors as a farmer and rancher.