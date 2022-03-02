East Texans gathered at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in downtown Tyler to participate in Ash Wednesday and mark the first day of Lent.
Ash Wednesday signifies the beginning of the Lent season, a 40-day period leading up to Easter, which commemorates Jesus Christ's resurrection. For many, it is a day of repentance as believers confess their sins and profess their devotion to God.
During the mass service, church leaders marked ashes in the shape of a cross on attendee’s forehead and followed with the phrase, “Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return.” The cross represents each person's grief and mourning for their sins.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services in recent years have been altered such as the “ashes to-go" service, allowing residents to participate from inside their cars. The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception had in-person services on Wednesday, with a few in the morning and is set to host a 5:30 p.m. mass service in English and a 7 p.m. in Spanish for local residents.
More information on the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception mass church services tonight or around East Texas, go to https://www.dioceseoftyler.org/parishes/.
- Other services in Tyler tonight:
- Christ Church Downtown at 1118 S. D’Arc Avenue in downtown Tyler, at 6 p.m.
- Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 4900 Kinsey Dr. in Tyler, at 6:30 p.m.
- St. Joseph the Worker Parish at 5075 FM 14 Tyler at 7 p.m.