Jon Garrett, an Athens resident who graduated from John Tyler High School in 1988, raced at the famed Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday in Lincoln, Alabama.
Garrett was in the No. 11 Ford sponsored by Fort Worth Screen Printing and placed 21st in the General Tire 200 as part of the ARCA Menards Series on Saturday in Lincoln, Alabama.
He completed 66 laps as the race was concluded some 11 laps early so the Xfinity Series race could start on time.
It was Garrett’s first visit back to Talladega in 45 years.
Garrett, who owns Athens Screen Printing, said Fort Worth Screen Printing sponsors NASCAR driver Bayley Currey. And last year, Michael Harper — a monster truck driver from Texas — raced in this same event. Garrett said they asked him about giving it a try because of his racing background.
In Friday’s practice, Garrett reached a speed of 168.773 mph and had a best time of 56.739 seconds.
The car owner is Andy Hillenburg. Garrett started in the eighth position. There was no qualifying as the field was set by 2021 car owner points. The track is a 2.66-mile paved oval.
Nick Sanchez got the victory, for his second Menards Series win. With 11 laps to go he was shuffled out of the lead pack, which would make winning difficult.
Two laps later, Sanchez made a daring, three-wide move to take the race lead moments before a caution flag waved to end the race early, allowing him to claim his second ARCA Menards Series victory dating back to last year and first of the 2022 season.
The ARCA Menards Series race at Talladega ended nine laps early so Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race could start on time. Prior to a restart with 13 laps left, teams were informed that the next flag — checkered or caution — would end the race.
“They told me the last caution was going to end it, so I was driving pretty aggressive just trying to get to the front before someone wrecked,” Sanchez said.
Using a push from Corey Heim, Sanchez went from fourth to first on the ensuing restart. His time at the front was brief, as Heim quickly took the lead while Sanchez got shuffled back while trying to block the top and bottom lines while running third.
Sanchez kept his wits about him and got back in the draft, quickly getting to third in the outside line.
While that was happening, Daniel Dye was at the front of the field trying to pass race leader Heim. He first moved up to the top to block a run by Alabama native Bret Holmes before moving low to try and block Heim.
The move to block Heim came too late, and Dye spun off the nose of Heim’s No. 20 Venturini Motorsports Toyota.
That’s when Sanchez saw his opportunity. Sanchez moved low under Holmes and was able to go three-wide to pass Heim for the lead seconds before the caution was displayed for Dye’s spin, allowing Sanchez to secure the first superspeedway triumph for Rev Racing.
Heim, the defending winner of the General Tire 200, was third behind Sanchez and Holmes and expressed displeasure with how the race ended.
“I think that’s just a joke,” Heim said. “My spotter told me the race was going to end under caution whenever the next flag was. That’s just a joke.”
Thad Moffitt, grandson of NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty, made a late run through the field to finish fourth ahead of Gus Dean in fifth.
Rajah Caruth, Drew Dollar, Ryan Huff, Parker Chase and Max Gutierrez unofficially completed the top-10.
Adam Fenwick of ARCARacing.com contributed to this report.
