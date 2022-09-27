Donovan Smith came through with a big game just when the Red Raiders needed it most.

Smith, Texas Tech's sophomore quarterback, led his team to a 37-34 overtime upset win over the Texas Longhorns on Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock.

For his performance, Smith, a native of Las Vegas who graduated from Wolfforth Frenship High School, has been named The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for the fourth week of the college football season, Cindy Smoak, Executive Director of SPORTyler, announced on Tuesday.

Smith threw for 331 yards and two touchdowns while hitting on 38 of 56 passing attempts. Smith also had 42 yards rushing and one touchdown in an overtime victory over the No. 22 Longhorns.

This was Smith’s third career game he had both a rushing and receiving touchdown. It was also his third career 300-yard passing game and second of the 2022 season.

Smith and the Red Raiders (3-1, 1-0 in Big 12) return to play on Saturday, traveling to Manhattan, Kansas to meet the Kansas State Wildcats. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. (TV/Streaming: ESPN+).

Also, the Big 12 announced that Texas Tech's game against Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Oklahoma on Oct. 8 is scheduled to kickoff at 2:30 p.m. (TV: FOX or FS1).

Smith joins previous winners — Week 1: Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders; Week 2: UTSA quarterback Frank Harris; and Week 3: Washington wide receiver J'Lynn Polk.

Honorable mention players: running back Devon Achane, Texas A&M; wide receiver De'Corian Clark, UTSA; QB Max Duggan, TCU; QB Frank Harris, UTSA; QB Layne Hatcher, Texas State; WR Keanu Hill, BYU; and QB Blake Shapen, Baylor. 

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.

In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four year DI Texas college.

———

Honorable Mention Week 3

Devon Achane, junior running back, Texas A&M

Hometown: Missouri City

High School: Fort Bend Marshall

Rushing: 19 carries,159 yards, TD

Receiving: 3 catches, 15 yards 

Texas A&M defeated Arkansas, 23-21, in Arlington

---

De'Corian Clark, senior wide receiver, UTSA

Hometown: Fort Worth

High School: Wyatt

Receiving: 9 catches, 217 yards, 3 TDs

UTSA defeated Texas Southern, 52-24, in San Antonio

---

Max Duggan, senior quarterback, TCU

Hometown: Council Bluffs, Iowa

High School: Lewis Central

Passing: 22 of 29, 278 yards, 3 TDs

TCU defeated SMU, 42-34, in Dallas

---

Frank Harris, redshirt senior quarterback, UTSA

Hometown: Schertz

High School: Clemens

Passing: 20 of 31, 392 yards, 4 TDs

Rushing: 4 carries, 31 yards, TD

UTSA defeated Texas Southern, 52-24, in San Antonio

---

Layne Hatcher, junior quarterback, Texas State

Hometown: Little Rock, Arkansas

High School: Pulaski Academy

Passing: 27 of 41, 362 yards, 4 TDs, INT

Texas State defeated Houston Christian, 34-0, in San Marcos

---

Keanu Hill, sophomore wide receiver, BYU

Hometown: Bedford

High School: Euless Trinity

Receiving: 5 catches, 160 yards, 2 TDs

BYU defeated Wyoming, 38-24, in Provo, Utah

---

Blake Shapen, sophomore quarterback, Baylor

Hometown: Shreveport, Louisiana

High School: Evangel Christian Academy

Passing: 19 of 26, 238 yards, 3 TDs

Baylor defeated Iowa State, 31-24, in Ames, Iowa

 

 
 

