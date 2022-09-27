Donovan Smith came through with a big game just when the Red Raiders needed it most.
Smith, Texas Tech's sophomore quarterback, led his team to a 37-34 overtime upset win over the Texas Longhorns on Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock.
For his performance, Smith, a native of Las Vegas who graduated from Wolfforth Frenship High School, has been named The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for the fourth week of the college football season, Cindy Smoak, Executive Director of SPORTyler, announced on Tuesday.
Smith threw for 331 yards and two touchdowns while hitting on 38 of 56 passing attempts. Smith also had 42 yards rushing and one touchdown in an overtime victory over the No. 22 Longhorns.
This was Smith’s third career game he had both a rushing and receiving touchdown. It was also his third career 300-yard passing game and second of the 2022 season.
Smith and the Red Raiders (3-1, 1-0 in Big 12) return to play on Saturday, traveling to Manhattan, Kansas to meet the Kansas State Wildcats. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. (TV/Streaming: ESPN+).
Also, the Big 12 announced that Texas Tech's game against Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Oklahoma on Oct. 8 is scheduled to kickoff at 2:30 p.m. (TV: FOX or FS1).
Smith joins previous winners — Week 1: Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders; Week 2: UTSA quarterback Frank Harris; and Week 3: Washington wide receiver J'Lynn Polk.
Honorable mention players: running back Devon Achane, Texas A&M; wide receiver De'Corian Clark, UTSA; QB Max Duggan, TCU; QB Frank Harris, UTSA; QB Layne Hatcher, Texas State; WR Keanu Hill, BYU; and QB Blake Shapen, Baylor.
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.
In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four year DI Texas college.
———
Honorable Mention Week 3
Devon Achane, junior running back, Texas A&M
Hometown: Missouri City
High School: Fort Bend Marshall
Rushing: 19 carries,159 yards, TD
Receiving: 3 catches, 15 yards
Texas A&M defeated Arkansas, 23-21, in Arlington
---
De'Corian Clark, senior wide receiver, UTSA
Hometown: Fort Worth
High School: Wyatt
Receiving: 9 catches, 217 yards, 3 TDs
UTSA defeated Texas Southern, 52-24, in San Antonio
---
Max Duggan, senior quarterback, TCU
Hometown: Council Bluffs, Iowa
High School: Lewis Central
Passing: 22 of 29, 278 yards, 3 TDs
TCU defeated SMU, 42-34, in Dallas
---
Frank Harris, redshirt senior quarterback, UTSA
Hometown: Schertz
High School: Clemens
Passing: 20 of 31, 392 yards, 4 TDs
Rushing: 4 carries, 31 yards, TD
UTSA defeated Texas Southern, 52-24, in San Antonio
---
Layne Hatcher, junior quarterback, Texas State
Hometown: Little Rock, Arkansas
High School: Pulaski Academy
Passing: 27 of 41, 362 yards, 4 TDs, INT
Texas State defeated Houston Christian, 34-0, in San Marcos
---
Keanu Hill, sophomore wide receiver, BYU
Hometown: Bedford
High School: Euless Trinity
Receiving: 5 catches, 160 yards, 2 TDs
BYU defeated Wyoming, 38-24, in Provo, Utah
---
Blake Shapen, sophomore quarterback, Baylor
Hometown: Shreveport, Louisiana
High School: Evangel Christian Academy
Passing: 19 of 26, 238 yards, 3 TDs
Baylor defeated Iowa State, 31-24, in Ames, Iowa