For the second straight week a TCU Horned Frog had one of the top performances in the nation.
Last week it was quarterback Max Duggan. This week it is wide receiver Quentin Johnston.
Johnston helped lead TCU to a 38-31 win against Kansas with a career-high and team-best 14 receptions, which tied for the most by an FBS player this season. The game was played at David Booth Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas.
The performance earned Johnston The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for the sixth week of the college football season, Cindy Smoak, Executive Director of SPORTyler, announced on Tuesday.
Johnston's 24-yard touchdown catch with 1:36 to play provided the winning score. The 14 catches were the most by a Horned Frog since Josh Doctson had 18 in a 55-52 win at Texas Tech in 2015. His 206 yards receiving were the most at TCU since Taj Williams had 210 versus Oklahoma in 2016. Johnston posted his sixth career 100-yard game.
Johnston is a graduate of Temple High School.
The No. 13 Horned Frogs (5-0, 2-0) play host to the No. 8 Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-0, 2-0) on Saturday in Fort Worth. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. (TV: ABC) at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Duggan joins previous winners — Week 1: Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders; Week 2: UTSA quarterback Frank Harris; Week 3: Washington wide receiver J’Lynn Polk; Week 4: Texas Tech quarterback Donovan Smith; and Week 5: TCU quarterback Max Duggan.
Honorable mention players: Kansas quarterback Jason Bean, TCU QB Max Duggan, Texas QB Quinn Ewers, Texas State QB Layne Hatcher, San Diego State QB Jalen Mayden, Louisiana Tech QB Parker McNeil, UCF wide receiver Ryan O'Keefe, Texas running back Bijan Robinson, Texas tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders, and Houston QB Clayton Tune.
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.
In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four year DI Texas college.
———
Honorable Mention Week 6
Jason Bean, senior quarterback, Kansas
Hometown: Mansfield
High School: Lake Ridge
Passing: 16 of 24, 262 yards, 4 TDs, INT
Rushing: 7 carries, 34 yards
Kansas lost to TCU, 38-31, in Lawrence, Kansas
Note: Bean took over in the second half after injury to starter Jalon Daniels.
———
Max Duggan, senior quarterback, TCU
Hometown: Council Bluffs, Iowa
High School: Lewis Central
Passing: 23 of 33, 308 yards, 3 TDs, INT
Rushing: 9 carries, 55 yards, TD
TCU defeated Kansas, 38-31, in Lawrence, Kansas
———
Quinn Ewers, freshman quarterback, Texas
Hometown: Southlake
High School: Carroll
Passing: 21 of 31, 289 yards, 4 TDs, INT
Rushing: 2 carries, 17 yards
Texas defeated Oklahoma, 49-0, in Dallas
———
Layne Hatcher, junior quarterback, Texas State
Hometown: Little Rock, Arkansas
High School: Pulaski Academy
Passing: 26 of 36, 281 yards, 2 TDs
Texas State defeated Appalachian State, 36-24, in San Marcos
———
Jalen Mayden, junior quarterback, San Diego State
Hometown: Garland
High School: Sachse
Passing: 24 of 36, 322 yards, TD
San Diego State defeated Hawaii, 16-14, in San Diego
Notes: Moved from safety to QB this week due to injuries; had moved from QB to safety in the spring.
———
Parker McNeil, senior quarterback, Louisiana Tech
Hometown: Austin
High School: McNeil
Passing: 18 of 27, 266 yards, 4 TDs
Louisiana Tech defeated UTEP, 41-31, in Ruston, Louisiana
———
Ryan O'Keefe, senior wide receiver, Central Florida
Hometown: Austin
High School: Round Rock
Receptions: 6 catches, 117 yards, 2 TDs
UCF defeated SMU, 41-19, in Orlando, Florida
———
Bijan Robinson, junior running back, Texas
Hometown: Tucson, Arizona
High School: Salpointe
Rushing: 22 carries, 130 yards, 2 TDs
Texas defeated Oklahoma, 49-0, in Dallas
———
Ja'Tavion Sanders, sophomore, Texas
Hometown: Denton
High School: Ryan
Receiving: 5 catches, 71 yards, 2 TDs
Texas defeated Oklahoma, 49-0, in Dallas
———
Clayton Tune, senior quarterback, Houston
Hometown: Carrollton
High School: Hebron
Passing: 36 of 57, 366 yards, 3 TDs, INT
Rushing: 7 carries, 20 yards, TD
Houston defeated Memphis, 33-32, in Memphis, Tennessee