Childhood is often associated with being carefree. Fun game nights with family, field trips with classmates, and no worries other than struggling with homework and maybe some skinned knees.
But for so many, their childhood is far from that bright picture. Instead, they hide in the shadows, full of fear and unaware of the protection and security a loved one is supposed to provide. Instead of scraped shins from falling off a bike during a playdate, they suffer from bruises inflicted on them from people who they expected to never hurt them.
For many, child abuse is one of the hardest things to talk about due to shame and guilt that surrounds it. But not talking about it doesn’t stop it from happening.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 1 in 7 children have experienced child abuse or neglect in the past year in the United States. Unfortunately, this is likely an underestimate because many cases are unreported.
As the month of April draws to a close and with its recognition of Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Month, one survivor is sharing his story in hopes it will help someone else.
Scared and confused
When Terry Britt was just 6 years old in Sweetwater, Tennessee, he was using the bathroom at a neighbor’s house when a teenage boy attacked him.
“I was scared to death, I didn’t understand why he was doing this to me,” he said.
The high school boy busted through the bathroom door and said, “I want to play a game. It’s called tiger.”
Before he knew it, Terry was forced on his back.
“It was painful … I felt a sense of helplessness,” he said. “I ran out of there crying. In the blink of an eye, I was a child rape victim.”
Young Terry told his parents what had happened, as well as the boy’s mother, who was in shock.
“It was just chaos at that point,” Britt said.
But in the end, Britt's parents didn’t want to deal with it in any other way than to ignore it.
“All I got was ‘you’re going to be OK’ and ‘it’s in God’s hands’,” Britt said.
Britt, who now works as an assistant professor of communication at UT Tyler, experienced what no child should. He said his parents chose not to pursue criminal charges or seek help after the trauma.
For what it was worth, Britt never saw the boy again. In fact, some time later when young Britt got a bicycle, he avoided that side of the neighborhood at all cost.
“Everyone just wanted to pretend it didn’t happen,” he said. “I dove into books and music but … you can’t lose yourself in interests and hobbies 24/7.”
More struggles to come
A year later, due to an electrical fire, his family’s home burned down and they were homeless. Fortunately, they were able to rebuild but the family problems didn’t end. Britt and his two younger brothers were often on the receiving end of a heavy leather belt by his father, frequently.
“We were belted so hard, often for any reason, that we were bloodied and horse whipped,” he said.
Both of his parents were dealing with mental issues.
“It took some time to have this realization that I had suicidal parents, as in more than one. ... My father was very negative,” Britt said.
Britt said he would listen to the rantings of a depressed man, often full of hopelessness and worthlessness, and soon felt the weight of the world at a young age.
At 9 years old, he found his mother in a semi-conscious state with an empty bottle of pills nearby. She was taken to an emergency room to have her stomach pumped.
By the time Britt was in high school, he had enough.
“I had formed a suicide plan at 14 years old,” he said. “With everything that I carried on my back, I didn’t want to see what else was there for me.”
But there was a knock on the proverbial door, an opportunity for Britt to see another day and a reason not to end his story just yet.
Impressed with his writing, Britt was approached by an East Texas area newspaper to be a sports writer.
But Britt continued to struggle for the next three decades. Due to financial issues and personal battles with alcohol and mental health, Britt had challenges with college early on.
"I got into suicidal binge drinking in college at Memphis State University in the mid-1980s. I dropped out of college after three and a half years, and failed to finish at a different university two years after that," Britt said.
Britt said he had an up-and-down career with weeklies and small dailies in Texas and a few other states. But in 2011, he made what seemed a crazy decision to give college one more try at UT Tyler, earning his degree in communications.
“UT Tyler wound up being the place I needed to be in the most,” he said. “I had a lot of support and encouragement from not only classmates but professors. Everything was different this time."
Over the span of his 30 years in journalism, Britt racked up numerous awards and recognitions, earned his master’s degree in journalism from the UT Austin in its Research and Theory track (a program that accepts only two applicants per year), worked as the first-ever research assistant for digital and social media at the UT Institute for Geophysics, then became just the second-ever doctoral teaching fellow at the Missouri School of Journalism, where he completed his Ph.D. in 2018.
Adding to his already impressive accolades and recognition, last year he spearheaded research space for the Department of Communication, the new Media and Communication Research Laboratory.
"The MCRL houses psychophysiology/neuroscience hardware and software for my research into the connections between media and human memory processes, particularly how we construct autobiographical memory with the help of media archives," Britt said.
Using his experience to help others
Britt's past inspired him to be a mental health advocate for students and faculty on campus, spearheading suicide awareness campaigns and counseling.
A 2019 study at the University of Manchester in the UK showed that children who experience physical, sexual, or emotional abuse are two to three times more likely to attempt suicide as an adult.
“I wanted those who were struggling to know that it’s worth having another day,” Britt said. “We never know what they’re going through. Just a little bit of kindness makes a difference.”
In 2013, after two teens committed suicide, Britt decided it was time to open up about his assault.
“I felt like I didn’t need to hide anymore…I needed to share my story to survivors, to let them know their story doesn’t have to have the same tragic ending,” he said. “It’s important to show kindness… you never know what someone is going through. A kind word, a smile, a chat… it can have an effect on someone to feel it’s worth having another day.”
Smith County statistics
In 2022, the Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County (CACSC) had 1,034 children come through our doors to tell their story.
“The more we talk about child abuse and the more we educate both adults and children in child abuse prevention, the more victims we can help,” said Emily Taylor, communications manager for the Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County. “There are more than 70 children’s advocacy centers (CACs) located throughout Texas serving approximately 60,000 children each year.”
According to Taylor, the CACSC exists to minimize the trauma children face when they have been victimized by physical or sexual abuse, or have witnessed a violent crime.
With a multidisciplinary team, including Law Enforcement Agencies, Department of Family & Protective Services, District Attorney's Office, and the medical community, CACSC works to ensure children have the opportunity to tell their stories to a specially trained Forensic Interviewer, receive guidance and support from Family Advocates, and begin the healing process with our Medical Team and Trauma-Focused Therapists.
In addition, Community Education provides personal safety instruction for school children to prevent or report abuse and Trauma Informed Schools equip educators to be sensitive to school children who may have experienced trauma.
“The goal of Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month is to spread the word in our community about what the CACSC does, what warning signs of abuse to look for, and how to report suspected abuse,” Taylor said.
If you suspect child abuse, please call the Texas Abuse Hotline at 1-800-252-5400, visit www.txabusehotline.org or notify local law enforcement. For more information on the services offered by Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County, please call 903-533-1880 or visit www.cacsmithcounty.org.