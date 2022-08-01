The City of Bullard announced it will be implementing Stage 2 of its water conservation plan later this week.
Stage 1 was implemented on June 20 as a result of drought-like conditions in the the area, and Stage 2 will begin Friday.
City of Bullard said on a Facebook post residents with even numbered addresses are permitted to water outdoors only on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday.
Residents with odd numbered addresses are permitted to water outdoors only on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.
Additionally, outdoor watering will be allowed only between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.
Outdoor watering will be prohibited between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m.
Outdoor water usage of any kind will not be permitted at any time on Fridays, City of Bullard said.
The city is urging its residents to cooperate with Stage 2 of the water conservation notice as Stage 3 would enforce further water restrictions.
For more information, please contact Bullard City Hall at 903-894-7223 or email utilitydirector@bullardtexas.net.