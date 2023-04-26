unnamed (1).png
Buy Now

City Council approved a contract with True Roads Construction, LLC, for remediating five drainage structures. The structures are on Golden Road, Centennial Parkway, West Grande Boulevard, Devine Street and Pinkerton Drive, and University Boulevard and Lazy Creek Drive. 

 Courtesy

Multimedia Reporter

Multimedia reporter with the Tyler Morning Telegraph. Texas native with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Women's and Gender Studies from UT-Arlington. Began journalism career freelancing for the Corsicana Daily Sun in 2019, employed with UTA's student newspaper The Shorthorn until graduating in December 2021 and spent a year reporting in Limestone County.  

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed