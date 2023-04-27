The Tyler City Council voted Wednesday to move forward with multiple drainage improvement projects.
A $747,958 construction contract with True Roads Construction, LLC, for remediating five drainage structures was approved. The structures are on Golden Road, Centennial Parkway, West Grande Boulevard, Devine Street and Pinkerton Drive, and University Boulevard and Lazy Creek Drive, according to the press release.
A $355,030 contract with Langan Engineering and Environmental Services, LLC, was also approved for the Keaton Avenue Drainage Improvement project's design, bidding and construction phases.
The Keaton Avenue area has been a focus for remediation for years due to erosion and flooding issues. Residences in the area have experienced flooding, sinkholes and erosion.
"The proposed solutions include bypassing stormwater flows from the upstream side of Keaton Avenue under Keaton Avenue to Shephard Lane, protecting the channel from Shepherd Lane to Wynnwood Drive, and potentially repairing the natural channel from Keaton Avenue to Shepherd Lane," said Paul Neuhaus, Stormwater Management and Environmental Compliance Engineer. "This engineering work includes determining the best-proposed solution or combination of solutions, producing the required design documents, acquiring the necessary easements and providing bid and construction phase services."
Construction is expected to begin in June and be completed by June 2024.
The contracts are funded through the Half-Cent Sales Tax Fund.
There are two pieces to this; how to remedy it and how to ensure it doesn’t happen again.
“We have the drainage study in place. I’m not sure that we’ve made any changes to the code or there have been any recommendations to make changes to the code to increase the engineering or the type of construction that would eliminate the need for expensive projects like this,” Westbrook said.
There are some proposed changes and improvements to language in the code in the works that would address this issue.